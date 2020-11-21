‘He put the ring in a stubbie’: Aussie’s hilarious proposal

Mitch and Eliza Sargood. Picture: Edwina Robertson Photography

A proposal plan involving cutting a stubbie in half and glueing it together again with a ring inside came unstuck when the bride-to-be wouldn't drink from it. Mitchell Sargood put his plan in play to win the hand of Eliza Keeley at a party on the family's Charleville property in November last year.

Eliza says that at the event, Mitch, who had refilled the rejoined bottle with fresh beer, was being very social and took all afternoon to give it to her. By the time the stubbie was finally in her hand she kept putting it down, not wanting to drink a hot beer. Mitch then smashed the bottle, retrieved the ring, put it in a wine glass and dropped to his knee. Eliza did spot the ring this time and ecstatically said yes.

The specially cut “engagement ring stubbie”.

The couple met through a mutual friend at a pub in London where they were both living in 2014 and married on October 10 at Mitch's family property, where they had an intimate backyard wedding after COVID forced them to cut their original 240 guests down to 30.

Family and friends came to the property in the days before the wedding to pitch in with everything from floral arrangements to making confetti holders.

"It was an amazing week all together," says Eliza, who was raised on a cotton property outside Goondiwindi.

The couple are planning a big party for next year with all their friends and family that missed out this year.

What was special about choosing your dress? Eliza says she spotted her dress on her way out of the shop with her mother after her fitting was over. "I asked to please try one final one and fell instantly in love," she recalls. "I asked for the name of the dress and was told it was the "Scottie". Mum and I both had tears in our eyes and knew it was a sign, as Mitch's father Scott passed last year."

What would you do differently? As it was low-key it was the definition of "winging it", even down to hiccups with lost rings - which were found, as were both the mothers of the groom and the bride who were lost at separate times - songs played at wrong times and the bride and groom's speeches were a little unprepared, but Eliza says it was more than they ever imagined.

What would you spend more or less on? We had a pretty budget-friendly wedding, however, that's bearing in mind our party/celebration with all our friends and family is on ice until next year when we can dance, socialise and get our loved ones across the border.

Best advice for other couples planning a wedding? Eliza says at-home weddings are amazing but it is a lot of work for everyone involved … and our friends and family have all decided they're not getting into the wedding planning industry any time soon.

How did your wedding change from plans pre-COVID? Our wedding was always going to be at home. Only we were planning a big wedding with all our friends and family. We had plans for furniture hire but in the end it was a long way to come for only 30 people so we managed to use a collection of family members' dining tables and outdoor settings.

The wedding cake for Mitch and Eliza



The Bride

Eliza Keeley, 28

Profession Grazier

Parents Ross and Margot Keeley

Bridesmaids Kayla Holmes, Pip Noble, Rosemary Williams, Cindy Benson and Alice Dingle (couldn't attend due to border rules)

Dress Made With Love, the "Scottie".

Hair Hair FX Roma

Make-Up Keris McQueen, Hair FX Roma

Flowers Suzie Ferrier, a friend, used native foliage from the property, including mulga, along with the flowers

Photographer friend, Edwina Robertson

Engagement ring Redesign of a family heirloom by Ewan Ryley, Ryley Creations Toowoomba

The Groom

Mitchell

Sargood, 30

Profession Grazier

Parents The late Scott and Adma Sargood

Groomsmen Bonnie Sargood ("best man"), Tom Craig, Tommy Manns, Rory Mellor and Jordan Street (absent with border restrictions)

Suit Peter Jackson

Entertainment None besides Jake Lloyd on a bike making a dust backdrop for the photos

Videographer Pete Murray

Cake Mud cake by friend Samantha Spooner, Cake & Spoon

Caterer Sea Catering.

Originally published as 'He put the ring in a stubbie': Aussie bloke's hilarious proposal