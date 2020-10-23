Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former Noosa State High School principal Max Stevens is being remembered for his witty sense of humour and wisdom to appreciate and nurture the diversity within the school community.
Former Noosa State High School principal Max Stevens is being remembered for his witty sense of humour and wisdom to appreciate and nurture the diversity within the school community.
Community

‘He inspired us’: Student’s touching tribute to principal

Matt Collins
23rd Oct 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Former Noosa District State High School principal Max Steven is being remembered as a scholar, a gentleman and a generous leader after his sad passing.

The much-loved former principal was the school's passionate leader from 1989 to 2002.

NDSHS students Sleep Rough for the Homeless

'Brave shave' as school gives to life saving cause

Fellow teachers felt honoured to work with the supportive mentor on their teaching journey.

Former student and current English head of department at the school Alarna Priestley described Mr Steven as "an astute principal".

"He commanded the stage, which was the veranda of our current A block building back then, when we had our weekly and sometimes daily parades," she said.

"Every word Mr Steven spoke had measure and meaning."

Ms Priestley said he would be remembered for his witty sense of humour and wisdom to appreciate and nurture the diversity within the school community.

"He inspired us, he disciplined us and he taught us how to be proud of ourselves," she said.

"There is not a single student who spoke without respect for him."

letterspromo
in tribute max stevens noosa district state high school school principal
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTO GALLERY: Chinchilla C&K Kindy book week

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Chinchilla C&K Kindy book week

        News C&K CHINCHILLA Community Kindergarten’s little stars dressed up for book week on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

        UPDATE: Truckie in ICU after Western Downs rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: Truckie in ICU after Western Downs rollover

        News VIDEO: A man is in an intensive care unit after suffering critical injuries in a...

        Revealed: Regions major parties are most under pressure

        Premium Content Revealed: Regions major parties are most under pressure

        Politics Analysis of the two leaders’ campaigns so far

        WARNING: Wild weather heading for Western Downs

        Premium Content WARNING: Wild weather heading for Western Downs

        News THE Western Downs is set to be in the eye of a severe weather system which is...