‘He almost hacked off my hand with a metre-long machete’

Barrie Archie Thomas Walters appeared in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on July 16 on multiple charges including unlawful wounding and grievous bodily harm. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

The gory details of two violent crimes where a man's hand was almost severed from his wrist with a machete and another man stabbed multiple times have been heard in Redcliffe Magistrates Court.

Barrie Archie Thomas Walters appeared via video link in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on July 16.

The 28-year-old Deception Bay man, is charged with three offences; unlawful wounding, causing grievous bodily harm and attempted robbery.

Walters is contesting all matters, which were today committed to the district court, at a date yet to be determined.

He is also charged with possessing a dangerous drug and two breaches of bail.

The alleged attempted robbery occurred on January 7 at Kippa-Ring.

It is further alleged that on April 5 while on bail for the attempted robbery, Walters attended a Deception Bay home and stabbed a man three times in the leg.

While Magistrate Bucknall considered a bail application the court heard the gory details of the crimes.

Magistrate Bucknall read aloud to the court a statement from the victim.

"I felt this weird three stabbing sensations in my leg and this cooling sensation I hadn't felt before … I thought he had punched me in the leg but then it was weird because of that cooling sensation," Magistrate Bucknall read.

"I don't like confrontations so I got out of there.

"I didn't think he had stabbed me but I stopped in front of the house, touched my leg, looked at my hand and saw blood and 'thought wow he has actually stabbed me'."

It is also alleged that the next day, April 6, Walters attended another home at Deception Bay.

Magistrate Bucknall read a summary from the second victim's statement.

"He kicks his door open, grabs him by the shoulder, drags him out to the loungeroom and tells him to sit down," Magistrate Bucknall said.

"I watched (him) strike my right forearm with a large machete approximately 1m in length with a black handle.

"As a result of (him) hitting my right arm with a machete my hand was just hanging off, it appeared my hand was held on by a small bone."

Defence lawyer Dean Mayr said Walters denied committing the acts.

He argued both victims were allegedly "off their heads on drugs".

Walters has been in custody since being arrested in April.

Mr Mayr argued that it could be some time before a trial date is set.

Magistrate Bucknall said a lengthy wait was not relevant to the bail application.

"If he is convicted of these offences he is going to be lucky to get out of jail inside a few years," Magistrate Bucknall said.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kirstine Bambrick lodged an application against the bail application.

"I'd be submitting that there are no conditions that the court could possibly impose on this defendant to stop him from reoffending," Sgt Bambrick said.

"He is a real risk to the community, these offences are extremely serious."

Magistrate Bucknall said the "violent" offences were committed, a day apart and while the defendant was on bail.

He said Walters was an "unacceptable risk" to the community and due to his history of failing to appear and breach of bail conditions Magistrate Bucknall denied the bail application.

A district court hearing date is yet to be set.

Originally published as 'He almost hacked off my hand with a metre-long machete'