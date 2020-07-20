Sweet success: Firefighters put out fire near Big Mango

The Big Mango on the Bruce Highway at Bowen shrouded in smoke due to a nearby hay bale fire. Photo: Bowen Tourism & Business

The Big Mango on the Bruce Highway at Bowen shrouded in smoke due to a nearby hay bale fire. Photo: Bowen Tourism & Business

UPDATE 1.30PM: Four fire crews have managed to extinguish a fire burning through hay bales near the Big Mango at Bowen.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said three urban crews and one rural crew were called to the scene on the Bruce Highway about 9.40am.

Fallen powerlines sparked the fire in hay bales, causing a large running fire.

The blaze was put out about 11.20am and crews left the scene about 11.30am, the spokeswoman said.

Ergon Energy also attended the fire and isolated the power.

More than 700 customers initially lost power as a result of the fire, but Ergon Energy said there were no longer outages affecting customers.

INITIAL 11AM: Multiple fire crews are working to contain a large running blaze in hay bales near the Big Mango at Bowen.

Emergency services were called to reports of fallen powerlines that sparked a fire in nearby hay bales about 9.40am.

The first of three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews arrived on scene within 10 minutes, reporting 15 hay bales were alight.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We're still here: How to contact your journalists

The fire has spread to 30 bales causing a smoke hazard on the Bruce Highway.

The highway remains open to all traffic, but motorists are urged to be cautious and drive to the conditions in the area.

Ergon Energy crews are on scene.

More than 700 customers have lost power as a result, including the nearby visitor information centre.