Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two people died in two vehicle crash on Cecil Plains Road, Aubigny in 2013. Photo: Bev Lacey.
Two people died in two vehicle crash on Cecil Plains Road, Aubigny in 2013. Photo: Bev Lacey.
News

Have your say on this notoriously unsafe Darling Downs road

Michael Nolan
2nd Mar 2021 9:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is looking at options to improve safety and reduce the number of fatal and serious injury crashes on the Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Rd.

The planning project will identify and develop solutions to address safety issues as the road is an important rural route for agricultural communities across the Darling Downs.

The road has played host to several horror traffic crashes.

One of the worst occurred in April 2006 when a vehicle crashed into a power pole near Biddeston, killing three men, aged 18, 20 and 26, and a 23-year-old woman.

In February 2017, 35-year-old Newtown man died after he crashed into a tree while in September 2013 Pittsworth couple Michael and Heather Wicks were killed when their Toyota LandCruiser troop carrier collided with a semi-trailer at the Oakey-Pittsworth Rd intersection, at Aubigny.

As part of the planning process, the department staff want to hear from the community about safety issues on Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Road.

The feedback will be used to prioritise upgrade options in any business cases put forward for future construction funding.

The department said it would favour upgrades that deliver the greatest safety benefits and reduce fatal and serious injury crashes.

Click here to have your say.

Submission will be open until March 30.

Originally published as Have your say on this notoriously unsafe Darling Downs road

toowoomba crash toowoomba crime toowoomba development
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Premium Content Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Opinion Annastacia Palaszczuk may be entitled to her own opinions but not her own facts when it comes to JobSeeker and economic support, writes Josh Frydenberg.

        How Queenslanders left their Govt for dead in COVID recovery

        Premium Content How Queenslanders left their Govt for dead in COVID recovery

        News Qld took more out of super than state spent on COVID recovery

        Man punches security guard during violent pub assault

        Premium Content Man punches security guard during violent pub assault

        Crime A Dalby man rained down blows upon a security guard after he was refused entry to a...

        Teen kicks man down stairs for sitting next to ex partner

        Premium Content Teen kicks man down stairs for sitting next to ex partner

        Crime A Dalby teenager became enraged when he saw his ex-girlfriend sit next to another...