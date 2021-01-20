Haunting detail adding to anguish of Breeana’s family

Breeana Robinson’s aunt has spoken about a heart-breaking detail which is adding to her grief as she attends the committal hearing for Jayden Moorea.

Breeana Robinson’s aunt has spoken about a heart-breaking detail which is adding to her grief as she attends the committal hearing for Jayden Moorea.

THE aunt of a Gold Coast Titans cheerleader who fell to her death has revealed her pain at attending court each day.

Breeana Robinson died after falling from the H2O building in Southport on January 29, 2013.

Her former boyfriend, cruise ship crooner Jayden Moorea, previously known as Daniel Shearin, is facing a committal hearing the Southport Magistrates Court for one count each of murder and damaging evidence.

It is alleged he threw her from the balcony.

Ms Robinson's aunt posted to Facebook a short clip of why attending court each day is so hard.

In the clip she stands in a car park across the road from the court, films the court building before turning the camera to show the H2O building nearby.

"Let me share with your all one of the hard things about being here," she says in a teary voice.

"That's the building where she died. It's very hard to be in this area."

Breeana Robinson’s aunt Janine Mackney leaving the Southport Courthouse after Day 3 of the committal hearing into the death of Breeana Robinson. Photo; Scott Powick.

Ms Mackney has been attending court each day of the committal hearing carrying a pink rose.

Pink was Ms Robinson's favourite colours.

She has been supported by her daughters.

FOUR YEARS TO GET A STATEMENT

POLICE took almost four years to get a statement from one of the paramedics who helped treat Breeana Robinson the night she fell to her death from a high-rise, a court has been told.

Jayden Moorea, previously known as Daniel Shearin, is accused of throwing the Gold Coast Titans cheerleader from his 11th-floor balcony in the H20 building in Southport on January 29, 2013.

Moorea is facing a committal hearing in the Southport Magistrates Court for one count each of murder and damaging evidence.

Jayden Moorea (left) arrives with his legal team for day 3 of the committal hearing at Southport Magistrates Court. Photo: Scott Powick.

Paramedic Andrew Busby told the court he provided his statement in July 2017.

Mr Busby said when he arrived at the scene other paramedics were already trying to save Ms Robinson.

"When we approached her body she was laying on her back," he said.

"She was quite precariously close to the edge so we had to move her back so we could treat her."

Mr Busby said the could not recall any further details about how she was lying.

Throughout the first two days of the committal hearing a number of witnesses have told the court their first statement to police was not until 2017 or 2018.

The positioning of her body has also been controversial with some saying she was perpendicular to the building and others saying she was parallel to the building. Others had no clear recollection.

Jayden Moorea (left) arrives with his legal team for day 3 of the committal hearing at Southport Magistrates Court. Photo: Scott Powick.

Paramedic Dean Gamblin told the court they moved Ms Robinson further away form the edge of the glass when they arrived.

He said she was lying in a position parallel to the building.

"I believe that she was in the very similar position so we haven't changed the angle as such," she said.

Mr Gamblin said he could not comment is she had been moved before paramedics arrived.

He told the court as paramedics worked on her a firefighter came to assist but the glass began to move.

Mr Gamblin said he could not remember if Ms Robinson had any marks on her face or throat.

"It was dark and the lighting was quite poor," he said.

H20 resident Ashlee Horvath told the court she was lying on her couch looking out of the balcony when she heard a scream.

"I heard a scream and saw a woman's body go past," she said.

Ms Horvath said she saw Ms Robinson's feet go past, followed by her head.

She told the court the body was not quite straight up and down.

"It was a split second thing," she said.

"I looked up and went 'oh my gosh is that what I thought I saw'.

"I heard the loud bang and saw she landed on the glass petition under my balcony."

Moorea's former boss Jacqueline Lowein told the court Moorea sounded "scattered and disjointed" when he left a number of voicemail messages for her the night Ms Robinson died.

"He was saying something like 'oh my God, Jac, Bree's jumped and thrown herself off the balcony'," she said.

Ms Lowein said she was working as a travel manager at Travel by Wyndham at the time.

She said she exchanged voicemails with Moorea that night but they never actually managed to speak.

"He was just very scattered, as you would be," she said.

Defence barrister Angus Edwards, instructed by Hannay Lawyers, asked what Ms Lowein meant when she said in her statement that Mooera did not sound very genuine.

"It just sounded odd … I just remember thinking it was odd," she said.

Ms Lowein said she thought Moorea sounded upset and at times could hear him crying.

Moorea also told her he was not going to come into work.

The committal hearing will continue on Thursday when forensic experts are expected to take the stand.

Tuesday, January 19

AUNT SLAMS LEGAL SYSTEM

THE aunt of a Gold Coast Titans cheerleader who fell to her death from an 11th floor balcony has slammed the legal system for taking so long to hear the case.

Breeana Robinson died after falling from the H20 building in Southport on January 29, 2013.

Her boyfriend cruise ship crooner Jayden Moorea, previously known as Daniel Shearin, is facing a committal hearing the Southport Magistrates Court for one count each of murder and damaging evidence.

It is alleged he threw her from the balcony.

In the first two days of the committal hearing the court has heard from a number of witnesses who did not give their first police statement until 2018 - more than five years after Ms Robinson's death.

Ms Robinson's aunt Janine Mackney spoke outside court on Tuesday saying she was upset by the delay.

"Eight years later as I keep saying, It's just not good enough, our legal system is a joke," she said.

"Five years later and they are only getting witness statements. You know, you have to do better, you've got to do better."

Ms Mackney became emotional when asked what kept her coming to court each day.

"I made a promise. She was my niece," she said.

"Someone has to be here for her. I think it's good that, you know, Dan's expecting that. I'm never going to give up."

Mr Robinson said she was reassured by multiple witnesses saying they heard the same thing - about 15 minutes of arguing before a scream.

The hearing continues.

EARLIER

A NEIGHBOUR heard loud voices before a thump the night a Gold Coast Titans cheerleader fell to death from a high-rise balcony, a court was told.

Jayden Moorea, previously known as Daniel Shearin, is accused of throwing Breeana Robinson from his 11th-floor balcony in the H20 building in Southport on January 29, 2013.

Moorea is facing a committal hearing in the Southport Magistrates Court for one count each of murder and damaging evidence.

On the second day of the hearing on Tuesday neighbour Rebecca Adams, who lived on the 18th floor, said she heard loud noises while in her bedroom.

"I thought they were coming from the street," she said.

"I can't say how far away the voices were but they were loud enough for me to appreciate from my bedroom."

Dr Adams said she then heard a thump but she could not say if the loud voices continued up until the thump.

Jayden Moorea, formerly knowns as Dan Shearin, at Southport Courthouse with his defence team. Photo Scott Powick.

She said she was not sure if they continued after the thump as there was a lot of other noise of people in the building talking.

"I recall the body lying parallel to the building and the head was on the left and legs on the right and I remember that specifically … I could see blood coming out of the head," she said.

Dr Adams first made a statement to police in June 2018 - more than five years after Mr Robinson's death.

A neighbour who lived on the same floor as Jayden Moorea and Breeana Robinson described how she heard a man and woman loudly arguing before Ms Robinson fell to her death.

Julie Carroll said: "I heard an argument for at least 15 minutes … I could hear the man's loud yelling and the woman was crying."

Ms Carroll said the arguing stopped and she later heard a scream.

She could not recall how long it was between the arguing stopping and the scream.

Defence barrister Angus Edwards, instructed by Hannay Lawyers, showed Ms Carroll Facebook conversations she had the night Ms Robinson died.

In the messages Ms Carroll said she did not hear screaming.

A photograph of Breanna Robinson. AAP Image/Jono Searle.

"I meant I didn't hear screams after it had happened," she said.

"If I knew someone who fell from a balcony I would be screaming."

Allan Walker, who lived on the seventh floor, said he was out on the balcony and heard a "swishing noise" before someone said 'Oh, no'."

Mr Walker said he then saw Ms Robinson fall past him.

"She was parallel (to the building) as she went past," he said.

Mr Walker said when he saw her body on the glass awning her head was closer to the street and her feet were pointing to the building.

He said she appeared to be wearing a black bra and underwear and had landed on her back with her right hand twisted under her and her legs apart.

Jayden Moorea was charged in 2019 with murdering 21-year-old Breeana Robinson, who died after she plunged from the 11th floor of a luxury Southport apartment in 2013. AAP Image/Dave Hunt.

H20 resident Emily Turner, who lived on the eighth floor, said she heard arguing before a period of silence and then she heard a thump.

"(The silence was) no more than a minute," she said.

Ms Turner said it was possible she had fallen back to sleep during the period of silence between the arguing and the thump.

She told the court when she looked out over the balcony she saw Ms Robinson's body perpendicular to the building.

Jayden Moorea, formerly known as Dan Shearin. Picture: Scott Powick.

Moorea's next door neighbour Lisa Dunscombe was in the lift with the Moorea as they went to got see Ms Robinson immediately after she had fallen.

She told the court he seemed upset.

Ms Dunscombe said she left her apartment after hearing the thump and seeing Bree on the awning.

She said she saw Moorea coming out with his phone in one hand and doing up his pants.

Ms Dunscombe told the court she and her partner got into the lift with Moorea to go down to see what happened. Moorea told the pair it was his girlfriend he caused the thud.

"He said something about his 'beautiful Bree' and his exact words I can't remember and him saying 'he could have done more'," she said.

Ms Dunscombe said she did not remember hearing any arguing or screaming the night Ms Robinson fell.

"I know there was no screaming and there was no noise and there was no previous arguing," she said.

Ms Dunscombe told the court when she saw Bree's body from under the awning she was on her back, her arms out at about a 45 degree angle and parallel to the building.

She said she had a conversation that night with Moorea after he came down from the balcony.

Ms Dunscombe told the court that Moorea said to her: "I could have helped her and I could have saved her.

"I could have loved her more."

Monday, January 18

TRIPLE 0 CALLS

TWO Triple 0 calls Jayden Moorea made the night his former Gold Coast Titans cheerleader girlfriend fell from a Southport tower has been played to court.

Moorea, formerly Dan Shearin, is facing a committal hearing the in the Southport Magistrates Court on charges of murder and damaging evidence.

It is alleged Moorea threw Breeana Robinson from his balcony in the H20 building in Southport on January 29, 2013.

During the first day of proceedings, the court was played a recording of a Triple 0 call Moorea made the night Ms Robinson died.

"We are down in the foyer, she has landed on the glass," Moorea said in the recording.

He was asked if she was breathing.

"No, I don't know, we can't get up to her," he said.

Moorea is also heard asking for a ladder.

14th January 2021, Jayden Moorea, formerly knowns as Dan Shearin, arrives at Southport court for his committal hearing. Photo: Scott Powick.

Former H20 security guard Gordon Cassidy told the court he heard the fall and saw Ms Robinson on the glass.

He said he, another man and Moorea all got up to the awning where Ms Robinson was lying.

Mr Cassidy said she was breathing and he moved her so she was no longer on the broken glass so he could perform first aid.

The downstairs neighbour of Moorea and Ms Robinson said she heard the pair fighting before the cheerleader fell from the balcony.

Mieke Pearce said she does not remember how long it was between the arguing stopping and hearing Ms Robinson scream.

"I just feel like it all happened very quickly. From the memory I have now it all happened one after the other," she said.

Ms Pearce told the court she heard a woman scream and "yell out no".

The court was told Ms Pearce had moved into the unit five days earlier and had heard the pair argue two or three times.

Ms Pearce's partner Ben Pearce told the court he remembered there being a distinct period of time between hearing the arguing and the scream.

He said could not remember the time period but agreed it could be up to 30 minutes between the arguing and scream.

FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: JUST $5 A MONTH FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS

Defence barrister Angus Edwards, instructed by Hannay Lawyers, asked a number of witnesses about the position Ms Robinson was in when they saw her after the fall and before someone was able to get onto the awning to help her.

Three witness have said she was perpendicular to the building.

H20 resident Edward Wu, who lived on the ninth floor, said he remembers seeing Ms Robinson lying parallel to the building.

"All I can say is she was facing down … I don't know whether her feet were closer to the edge of the building," he said.

A second Triple 0 call made by Moorea has been played to the court where he told operators his girlfriend had climbed over the balcony.

"I went into the bedroom and she just ran onto the balcony and she has gone over the balcony," he is heard saying on the call.

Moorea made the call prior to going downstairs and prior to the Triple 0 call played to the Southport Magistrates Court earlier on Monday.

His voice sounds high and he spoke in rushed tones.

The Triple 0 operator had to ask him a number of times to repeat information which could not be understood.

Next-door neighbour Alfred Schmetzer told the court he ran out into the hall after he heard a thud.

He said he saw Moorea coming out of this apartment on the phone and using one hand to put on pants.

Mr Schmetzer said his recollection as that Moorea was "focused and calm".

A H20 resident told the court she heard Mr Robinson scream "no, no" as she feel from her balcony.

Georgina Hadid told the Southport Magistrates Court she also saw Ms Robinson falling past her fourth level balcony for a "split second".

"She was flat on her back facing towards the sky," she said.

Ms Hadid first gave a statement to police in November 2018 - five and a half years after Ms Robinson's death.

She said she later saw Moorea out on the balcony while a security guard and her husband Badawi Hadid tried to help Ms Robinson.

"At one stage I did see him on the awning and he never touched her and never helped her," she said.

"What I recall is him saying 'Bree, I'm here for your Bree' … no emotion, no nothing."

Ms Hadid said she saw this from her fourth floor balcony.

MOOREA FLANKED BY LAWYERS AS HE ARRIVES AT COURT

A CRUISE ship crooner accused of murdering his Gold Coast Titans cheerleader ex-girlfriend has arrived at court for a committal hearing flanked by his lawyers.

Jayden Moorea, previously known as Dan Shearin, walked into the Southport Magistrates Court on Monday accompanied by solicitor Chris Hannay and barrister Angus Edwards.

It is alleged Moorea threw Breeana Robinson from his balcony in the H20 building in Southport on January 29, 2013.

Moorea was not charged until January 2019.

The group was stopped at the courthouse doors by security asking if they had been in Brisbane in the past 21 days.

Security provided the group with masks and asked them to wear them in the premises.

More than 70 witnesses are expected to give evidence in the committal hearing over the next two weeks.

Witnesses called will include experts, cheerleaders and police officers.

The hearing will determine if there is enough evidence for Moorea to stand trial.

Ms Robinson's aunt Janine Mackney and another friend of Ms Robinson are in the courtroom waiting for proceedings to start, both holding a pink rose.

A photograph of Breanna Robinson. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle

Moorea, who was released on bail not long after he was charged, has a clothing line - C.R. U. I. S. E - Can't Rest Until I Sail Everywhere.

The apparel is sold on Moorea's website - jdmoorea.com - where he describes himself as an "author, photographer and performance coach".

In a court hearing in November 2019 a portion of the triple-0 call was read aloud.

"I need an ambulance, please, my girlfriend has just climbed over the balcony … I went into the bedroom and saw her climb over the balcony … she had threatened to do this before," Moorea is alleged to have said on the call.

The committal hearing is expected to focus on what happened in the lead-up to Ms Robinson's death and what happened in Moorea's apartment before her fall.

Evidence from biomechanical experts is expected to shed further light on what happened that night.

lea.emery@news.com.au

Originally published as Haunting detail adding to anguish of Breeana's family

Defence lawyer Chris Hannay. Picture: Scott Powick.