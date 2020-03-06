Harry’s emotional speech about Queen

IN ONE of his final appearances as a senior royal, Prince Harry has given a heartfelt, emotional speech saying he will "always" serve the Queen.

The Duke of Sussex was speaking at an awards ceremony for the Endeavour Fund, of which he is a patron, at Mansion House, overnight in London.

In an impassioned seven-minute speech he spoke of the crippling impact leaving the military can have on service men and women, and he appeared to make a thinly veiled reference to his own struggles.

"Being able to serve the Queen and country is something we're all rightly proud of," Prince Harry said.

Britain's Prince Harry speaks at the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London. Picture: Paul Edwards/Pool Photo via AP

"It never leaves us. Once served, always serving.

"Leaving the military and hanging up your uniform is an incredibly hard thing to do. But being forced to hang it up due to injury beyond your control can be even more difficult to accept.

"It can take time and effort to recognise the fact it is something that happened to you rather than something that's wrong with you, so please don't ever forget that."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex proudly watched Harry deliver his speech. Picture: Paul Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images

He also said he was comforted by many people on the evening who said they had his back, "Well I'm also going to tell you, I've always got yours," Harry added.

The Duchess of Sussex presented an award earlier in the evening, where she said they had watched videos of the nominees for the Celebrating Excellence Award "all the way from Canada".

"I'll say when we were watching the videos all the way from Canada, we had the same moment as you, 'How are you going to choose?!'"

"So we did our best."

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, presented an award. Picture: Paul Edwards/Pool Photo via AP

It was their first official royal engagement together since news they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family, which was announced in January.

Meghan, 38, looked stunning in a $A2649 blue dress by Victoria Beckham, while Harry was smiling for cameras and the crowd of about 200 people as the pair walked hand-in-hand carrying an umbrella.

The awards night is the first of three joint engagements the couple will undertake together before closing their Buckingham Palace office on April 1 ahead of their new life in Canada.

Their couple's last official public appearance in the UK will be Monday's Commonwealth Day services, three weeks before they head back to Canada.

Meghan and Harry were beaming upon their arrival. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Tomorrow Harry will attend the official opening of the Silverstone UK Experience Museum.

Next, it'll be Mountbatten Music Festival which the pair will attend together.

On Sunday, Meghan will make a solo public appearance for International Women's Day, and the couple will round out their week of appearances with the Commonwealth Day service on March 9.