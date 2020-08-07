Harry Styles’ staggering solo earnings

Since One Direction split up in 2016, Harry Styles has been working as a solo artist and he’s made a huge amount of money.

As a fifth of One Direction, Harry Styles made more money than he could possibly know what to do with.

But The Sun's Simon Boyle can reveal he has now banked $90 million more in his three years as a solo artist, too.

Latest figures from Erskine Records, which holds earnings from his music sales, show he has assets of $44.9 million.

He has also raked in a further $39.6 million from performing, through his company Erskine Touring.

Harry Styles at The 2019 Met Gala. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Harry, who was put into One Direction on The X Factor in 2010, has further assets worth $6.18 million in his company HSA Publishing.

The $90.7 million is in addition to the millions he earned with the hit boy band, who sold 70 million records and have been on a break since 2016.

But they do not account for his earnings from starring in the 2017 film Dunkirk or sales of his second album Fine Line which came out in December.

His figures from this year are likely to be down as he has been unable to gig due to COVID-19, which has resulted in his Love On Tour show being delayed.

The latest numbers, filed to Companies House, put him well ahead of his bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik.

Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Harry Styles of One Direction in 2014. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In May, The Sunday Times reported Harry was worth $114 million, Niall had $90 million, Louis $81 million, Liam $80 million and Zayn, who quit One Direction in 2015, was worth $65 million.

They've had varying success as solo artists but with those earnings, none of them will be going hungry.

