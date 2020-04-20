Prince Harry slammed for coronavirus comment

Prince Harry sparked fury on Saturday by claiming the UK's COVID-19 crisis is not as bad as the public are being told.

He said on a podcast that things here are "better than we are led to believe through ­certain corners of the media", The Sun reported.

But his comments were branded "outrageous" by expert Professor Karol Sikora, who asked: "What are his qualifications for making these comments - other than deserting his country in its hour of need?"

Harry, who is in Los Angeles with wife Meghan, was guesting on a podcast called Declassified, where he praised Captain Tom Moore, 99, who raised £23 million ($A45 million) for Britain's National Health Service (NHS).

"I'm just so incredibly proud to see what these individuals up and down the country and across the world are doing," Harry said on the podcast.

"It's also proving that I think things are better than we're led to believe through certain corners of the media.

"It can be very worrying when you're sitting there and the only information you are getting is from certain news channels, but then if you are out and about or you are on the right platforms, you can really sense this human spirit coming to the forefront."

Harry's comment came despite a video call from a nurse telling him about the lack of PPE for health workers.

"I think these remarks are outrageous," Professor Sikora told The Sun.

"As for the media, I really don't understand what Harry's beef is. Journalists have been reporting the facts and have been doing great work in holding the Government to account.

"The media has also championed the NHS and become a key ally of doctors, nurses and key workers. They should be applauded, not vilified."

Nadra Ahmed, of the National Care Association, suggested Prince Harry "hasn't seen all the evidence".

She revealed that health and care staff were suffering mental anguish, adding: "Some of the things I have heard are harrowing."

