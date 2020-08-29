Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Toowoomba Farmers Market. Hamish Brown, Hammy's Cupcakes.
Toowoomba Farmers Market. Hamish Brown, Hammy's Cupcakes.
News

Hard work pays off for cupcake entrepreneur

Michael Nolan
29th Aug 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EVERY afternoon Hammy Brown rushes home from school, preheats his oven and prepares hundreds of delicious baked treats to sell at the Farmers Markets.

The 9-year-old entrepreneur has dedicated customers who pick his stall clean.

"I just love baking and I started about two years ago," Hammy said.

"It is fun to get into the zone, and to be in your own space."

When not preparing for the markets Hammy fills custom orders, the most recent of which was a box of 20 gingerbread PlayStations.

The young man was introduced the joys of cooking by his mum and grandfather, who are both big fans of food.

But it is the venerable Australian cook Maggie Beer who he seeks to emulate.

"She is a wonderful person," Hammy said.

The stall generates plenty of pocket money and Hammy saves every penny as he builds to a long-term goal of opening a cafe.

If that doesn't work out than he would be happy to host a cooking show.

MORE STORIES:

Food truck to cafe: Simple, tasty food key to expansion

Customers raving over new Eggs Benny Pie

REVEALED: 23 businesses that went bust in the last year

cakes and cupcakes hammy's cupcakes home baking toowoomba business toowoomba farmers market
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘STOP EVERYONE’: Police to test every driver on Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content ‘STOP EVERYONE’: Police to test every driver on Warrego Hwy

        News EVERY motorists travelling along the Warrego Hwy are set to be drug and alcohol tested and have their vehicles inspected over three days.

        Drug kingpin jailed for 16 supplies of meth and marijuana

        Premium Content Drug kingpin jailed for 16 supplies of meth and marijuana

        Crime A FATHER’S impassioned plea to let him out of prison was heard by the Dalby...

        Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Premium Content Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Health Schoolies cancelled as three more cases detected in Queensland

        Why pop idol Kylie Minogue is ‘visiting’ southwest shire

        Premium Content Why pop idol Kylie Minogue is ‘visiting’ southwest shire

        Offbeat A southwest Queensland council has “enlisted” pop idol Kylie Minogue