Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
References to Sydney’s Hard Rock Cafe at a press conference have raised questions over the timeline of events relating to allegations against Christian Porter.
References to Sydney’s Hard Rock Cafe at a press conference have raised questions over the timeline of events relating to allegations against Christian Porter.
Politics

Hard Rock timeline questioned in Christian Porter claim

by James Morrow
4th Mar 2021 12:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Questions are being raised about the accuracy of Attorney-General Christian Porter's accuser's timeline of events.

At Wednesday's emotional press conference, Mr Porter was asked by a reporter whether or not he had "been out to dinner, went dancing at the Hard Rock Café, and then walked the girl back to her room" before the sexual assault she claims took place at a debating tournament in 1988.

 

However, news reports about the opening of Sydney's Hard Rock Café suggest it did not open until 1989.

One newspaper account of the opening reads, "When Sydney's Hard Rock Café opened its doors in Crown Street, Darlinghurst, in 1989, 900 people paid $200 each to munch on burgers, mingle with celebrities, and marvel at the rock 'n' roll memorabilia."

A video on YouTube posted a year ago, and also dated 1989, shows MTV broadcasting from the event.

Interior of Hard Rock Cafe, Sydney, in the 1990s.
Interior of Hard Rock Cafe, Sydney, in the 1990s.

While the exact substance of the woman's complaints against Porter is not known, the reporter asking the question said that this what she alleged about the timeline of the incident.

At his media conference, Mr Porter strenuously denied the charges brought by the woman, who killed herself last year.

Earlier this week NSW Police said that they considered the matter closed.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as Hard Rock timeline questioned in Porter claim

christian porter crime politics rape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Lying on bed in PJs’: Female teacher accused of student sex

        Premium Content ‘Lying on bed in PJs’: Female teacher accused of student sex

        Crime A Queensland man is suing a former teacher for over $1 million, claiming she initiated a long sexual relationship when he was just 13.

        What’s driving Qld’s (slow) return to pre-COVID economy

        Premium Content What’s driving Qld’s (slow) return to pre-COVID economy

        Business Qld has been slower to bounce back from COVID recession

        ‘EXTREMELY RARE’: Western Downs property hits the market

        Premium Content ‘EXTREMELY RARE’: Western Downs property hits the market

        Property More than 600 acres of prime agricultural land in the Western Downs will go under...

        Centuries old Western Downs family property set for auction

        Premium Content Centuries old Western Downs family property set for auction

        Property A cattle property that has been in the hands of a Western Downs family for over 100...