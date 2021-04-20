EMERGENCY LANDING: A paraglider had an unplanned landing about 4km outside of Dalby on the Moonie Hwy on April 20. Picture: Sam Turner

EMERGENCY LANDING: A paraglider had an unplanned landing about 4km outside of Dalby on the Moonie Hwy on April 20. Picture: Sam Turner

A hang glider came crashing down to earth outside Dalby after he reportedly ran out of wind to conduct his normal landing.

Emergency services rushed to the reported crash about 1.30pm along the Moonie Highway, approximately 3km south of Dalby.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said initial reports suggested the paraglider had crashed into power lines, however the hang glider had landed in fields adjacent to the highway.

She said the man was uninjured, and didn’t require assessment from paramedics.

Originally published as Hang glider’s crash landing near highway outside Dalby