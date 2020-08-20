Hammer thrown from ute on Warrego Hwy

UPDATE, 4.10pm:

The vehicle that has been driving erratically on the Warrego Highway has been stopped by police.

A Queensland Police Service Spokesman said that they got the call at 1.40pm that someone in the vehicle had allegedly thrown a hammer at another car while driving near Miles.

“Police located that vehicle and they have issued the driver of that vehicle with a traffic infringement notice,” the spokesman said.

EARLIER:

POLICE are currently investigating a complaint about a vehicle driving along the Warrego Highway.

Acting Sergeant Ricks from Miles Police Station said the car was driving erratically along the highway.

He said the matter is under investigation.

Chinchilla News believes the vehicle is a black Nissan Navara dual cab and has been spotted near Miles.