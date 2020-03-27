Hairdressers can’t afford to stay open, can’t afford to shut

Meredith Vincent thinks it would have been better to shut down hairdressing salons in the Stage 2 lockdowns to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

JUST hours after stage two lockdown laws to flatten the COVID-19 curve were imposed, the 30-minute appointment restrictions for hairdressers were lifted when authorities realised the realities of hair appointments.

From yesterday, appointments with hairdressers and barbers were meant to be limited to 30 minutes. Salons and barbers must still adhere to the physical-distancing restrictions of one person per four square metres.

The manager of Gympie salon, Streetwise Hair, Meredith Vincent, said she was trying to comply with the restrictions, but maintaining the 4m isolation barrier between customer and stylist was impossible.

"We are doing our best to comply with social distancing by only having one client in the salon at a time and continuing our high standard of hygiene practises," Mrs Vincent said.

She said the situation for hairdressing salons was concerning.

"I feel disappointed that we're still left open and vulnerable to infection," she said.

But it was unavoidable as Mrs Vincent believed if she closed her salon, she and her staff would not be entitled to government assistance.

This left her with no option but to stay open.

Appointments at the salon have dropped by 60 per cent, Mrs Vincent said.

"I think they should have shut us down.

"It defeats the purpose of remaining opening when most of my clients have either been made redundant and lost their jobs or are self isolating.

"Those without jobs don't know when their next paycheck will happen. The first thing to go from the budget is their hair appointment," she said.