Hairdresser says “thank you” to her mentors

We asked you to tell us who you thought was Chinchilla’s best hairdresser...

Kira Smoothy was shocked to hear she had been won The Chinchilla News’ hunt for the best hairdresser.

“It made me feel pretty special, pretty excited that I was voted top hairdresser,” Mrs Smoothy said.

The hairdresser at Sheer Perfection by Tash said she thought it must have been a hard choice for voters.

“There’s so many great hairdressers around Chinchilla and the region.”

For Mrs Smoothy, her chosen trade is something she had wanted to do since high school.

“When I was in grade 10, the high school did work experience, so I did my first week of work experience at Tuxedos with Megan and she put me on as a trainee for a few years.”

Mrs Smoothy continued on as a school-based trainee with hairdresser Megan Dwyer before making the move to complete her apprenticeship with Tash Hay at Sheer Perfection by Tash where has continued on as a full-time hairdresser since.

She said the team she works with at Sheer Perfection are a really great team and they have a very similar style in the way they work.

Going to work is something she looks forward to every day.

“You don’t do the same thing every single day, so it changes it up a little bit, keeps it exciting.”

For Mrs Smoothy, the traits she finds make a good hairdresser are being able to connect with her clients, keeping up to date with all of the recent training and being able to work as a team.

“We still keep up to date with all the training,” Mrs Smoothy said.

“[We] try to go to as many courses as we can.”

Teamwork is key for Mrs Smoothy with herself, salon owner Tash Hay, fellow hairdresser Molly Davison and apprentice Claudia Howson often doing hair for bridal parties and always very busy when it comes to formal and other big events in Chinchilla.

Sheer Perfection by Tash is always packed when it comes to these special occasions with the team working alongside local makeup artists to make sure each of their clients walks out looking and feeling beautiful.

“It always makes you feel nice when they walk down the aisle with their formal dress on and the hair you’ve just done,” Mrs Smoothy said.

Mrs Smoothy wanted to say a big thank you to her clients and her work mates, but especially to Tash Hay and Megan Dwyer.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without them starting me off and keeping me up to date with all the training.”