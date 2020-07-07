Gympie woman who treats her ADHD with pot busted 6 times

Police found 8g of marijuana in a clip seal bag and bowl that belonged to the woman. Picture: File photo

A CEDAR Pocket woman who smoked marijuana to manage ADHD because she did not believe in medicine told a Gympie Magistrate she did not feel it was a crime.

Kellyn Dale Clift, 32, was convicted and fined $500 yesterday for possession of marijuana.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns told Gympie Magistrates Court police went to a Cedar Pocket house on March 14 looking for someone. They did not find the person but searched the house after seeing drug utensils in plain sight.

They found 8g of marijuana, a waterpipe, an electric grinder and a glass pipe previously used to smoke meth.

The court heard Clift told police the items were hers for personal use and that she was co-operative during the search.

The court heard she used marijuana to manage ADHD, as she did not believe in medicine and marijuana was a "healthier" treatment.

Clift said she was in a "dilemma" because medicine was not natural and marijuana affected her differently.

Mr Callaghan said Clift had previously been caught five times for similar offences and put on two drug diversion programs, one of which she didn't attend.

He asked Clift if there was any reason she should not be convicted on the charges.

"I don't feel that it's a crime," Clift said.

"Well sadly for you the government has made it illegal," Mr Callaghan replied.

"I would like not to have a conviction," Clift said.

"I don't want a criminal history."

Mr Callaghan convicted Clift and fined her $500.