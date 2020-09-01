Menu
The woman is accused of faking COVID and coughing on people. File photo
News

Woman accused of faking COVID and coughing on staff

Maddie Manwaring
1st Sep 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:15 AM
A WOMAN who allegedly claimed to have coronavirus before coughing on staff at a Cooloola Cove store faced the Gympie Magistrates Court again this week.

On March 18, just before the height of the pandemic in Queensland, Tin Can Bay police were patrolling a Cooloola Cove shopping centre when they witnessed a woman arguing with staff members of a store.

Felicity Ann Brown, 51, was allegedly abusing staff and called one team member a "f*** head."

Ms Brown allegedly then walked up and down the aisles of the store, getting close to people and announcing she had coronavirus, before coughing right at staff.

She allegedly said "some people just don't die of coronavirus" before she was arrested and charged with a public nuisance offence.

On July 13, Ms Brown appeared in court via a phone call, as she had since moved to Avalon Beach in NSW, and pleaded not guilty.

Ms Brown appeared in court again yesterday, and said she "feared" coming back to Queensland.

Ms Brown had her matter adjourned again to September 21.

