Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The woman allegedly claimed to have COVID-19 before coughing on staff members at a Cooloola Cove store after an argument. Picture: File Photo
The woman allegedly claimed to have COVID-19 before coughing on staff members at a Cooloola Cove store after an argument. Picture: File Photo
News

Gympie woman accused of faking COVID and coughing on people

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who allegedly claimed to have coronavirus before coughing on staff at a Cooloola Cove store pleaded not guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

On March 18, just before the height of the pandemic in Queensland, Tin Can Bay police were patrolling a Cooloola Cove shopping centre when they witnessed a woman arguing with staff members of a store.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* 'DISGUSTING': Illegal dumping ruins popular family spot

* Man, woman charged after police raid in quiet Gympie street

* Driver hospitalised after crashing through fence

Felicity Ann Brown, 51, was allegedly abusing staff and called one team member a "f*** head."

Ms Brown allegedly then walked up and down the aisles of the store, getting close to people and announcing she had coronavirus, before coughing right at staff.

She allegedly said "some people just don't die of coronavirus" before she was arrested and charged with a public nuisance offence.

The court heard from Ms Brown via a phone call, as she had since moved to Avalon Beach in NSW, and she pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan set her next mention date for August 31.

"Hopefully the cops won't be as corrupt in the future," Ms Brown said before hanging up.

"Save it for your trial," Mr Callaghan said.

More Stories

Show More
cooloola cove covid 19 editors picks gympie crime gympie magistrates court public nuisance tin can bay police
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New electronic school zone signs announced for Chinchilla

        premium_icon New electronic school zone signs announced for Chinchilla

        News TWO Chinchilla schools will be given electronic speed signs to help ensure safety. See which schools here:

        Police still on the hunt for Mungindi face stabber

        premium_icon Police still on the hunt for Mungindi face stabber

        News DETECTIVES are still trying to locate a man who stabbed a stockman in the face...

        How Lifeline Darling Downs plans to reduce stress in locals

        premium_icon How Lifeline Darling Downs plans to reduce stress in locals

        News ONE in eight Australians are experiencing high psychological distress, but here’s...

        Over 8000 cattle sold at Roma Store Sale

        premium_icon Over 8000 cattle sold at Roma Store Sale

        News OVER 8000 cattle were sold in last week’s Store Sale in Roma. See what was sold...