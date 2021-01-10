Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jack Brian Davies pleaded guilty to driving while over the limit despite being on a provisional licence.
Jack Brian Davies pleaded guilty to driving while over the limit despite being on a provisional licence.
News

Gympie teen blows .102 on P-plates

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
10th Jan 2021 12:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An 18-year-old Gympie P-plater was stripped of his licence after being caught behind the wheel of a car while twice the legal limit acceptable for someone on their open licence.

Jack Brian Davies was pulled over by police while he was driving his Holden along Jane St about 11pm on December 15.

His roadside breath test returned a reading of .102.

Davies, a full-time manager at McDonald's who had no criminal history, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to driving while over the middle alcohol limit on a provisional licence.

Davies faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week.
Davies faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* One rushed to hospital as car slams into pole at Southside

* Pothole-ridden Gympie region road a 'total disgrace'

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Davies, who was supported in court by his family, he had "dodged a bullet because you didn't have an accident".

"You shouldn't have been anywhere near behind a wheel," Mr Callaghan said.

Davies was fined $600 and was disqualified from holding a licence for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

drunk driving dui gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs: List of flooded roadways

        Premium Content Western Downs: List of flooded roadways

        News UPDATED: Here’s a list of roadways that are currently affected by floodwaters in the Western Downs:

        Contracts approved: Council begins work on liveability projects

        Premium Content Contracts approved: Council begins work on liveability...

        News Council contracts have been awarded for several major projects to boost liveability...

        Millions invested into batteries for Maranoa phone towners

        Premium Content Millions invested into batteries for Maranoa phone towners

        News Phone towers across the Maranoa electorate will be able to keep operating if the...

        NAMED: 31 locals set to face Chinchilla court

        Premium Content NAMED: 31 locals set to face Chinchilla court

        News FULL LIST: Locals set to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 7.