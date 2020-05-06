Menu
RIG OF THE FUTURE:
RIG OF THE FUTURE: "It wasn't finished until there was an Australian flag flying at the top," Brett Dicker (right) of Brisbane-based firm Lucas Drilling, said yesterday as he prepared to take delivery of one of Australia's most technologically advanced computerised drilling rigs, with (from left) Lucas Drilling fitter James McVean and the Gympie people who helped build it, Oz Tac Engineering work
News

Gympie takes nation-leading role in mining technology

Arthur Gorrie
6th May 2020 12:30 AM | Updated: 6:02 AM
GYMPIE firm Oz Tac Engineering is about to hand over one of the most advanced automated drilling rigs of its kind in Australia.

And it was all put together at the firm's Hall Rd design and manufacturing plant.

 

Regarded as "the drilling rig of the future," the monster machine is remotely operated from a mobile control centre, to keep operators safe, and also comes with its own mobile workshop and spare parts store.

 

"It came in as a rebuild," Oz Tac manager and director Luke Edwards said yesterday.

Brett Dicker of Brisbane firm Lucas Drilling agreed it was probably the most advanced in Australia.

The machine would be used to drill down to coal seams to allow dangerous and inflammable gases to be released before the miners get there.

"It's all about making underground coal mining safe," Mr Dicker said.

"And it was all built here," Mr Edwards said as he took a long look at the gleaming creation.

"It was a rebuild but the only parts that are not new are the ones it rolls on, its tracks," he said.

That newness will be a great help to Mr Dicker, who is maintenance supervisor for Lucas Drilling.

 

"It can drill up to 3km underground and it will have to for the work we do.

"It goes down into the ground at about 60 degrees and then turns along the coal seam, drilling into it so the gas can be removed.

"You have to de-gas the seams before miners can work down there.

"It takes about two or three weeks on each well," he said.

The new rig operates on diesel power with hydraulic controls and can exert force up to 70 tonnes or more, a handy capability when it is pushing in or pulling out the steel drill shafts.

"It's 90 per cent hands free and has potential for remote operation, including from the control panel nearby," Mr Edwards said.

