Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Gympie region man will face Gympie Magistrates Court early next month over alleged indecent treatment of a child and rape.
A Gympie region man will face Gympie Magistrates Court early next month over alleged indecent treatment of a child and rape.
News

Gympie region man faces 40 child sex abuse and rape charges

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
21st Jan 2021 12:10 AM | Updated: 6:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gympie region man will face Gympie Magistrates Court early next month charged with more than three dozen counts of the alleged sexual assault of a child and multiple counts of rape.

The 38-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged by Gympie police over the alleged historical offences in November last year.

In total he is facing 40 counts of indecent treatment of a child and three counts of rape.

The court proceedings are expected to be closed to the public owing to the nature of the allegations.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* 'A whore and a munt': Idiot faces court over abusive tirade

* Authorities scramble to shut down illegal rave wave

* Gympie man who attacked his mum on Christmas Day cops fine

crime gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mammoth road funding secured for Maranoa Electorate

        Premium Content Mammoth road funding secured for Maranoa Electorate

        News Tens of millions of dollars of funding have been secured for road safety upgrades in the Maranoa electorate. Here are the details:

        New Chinchilla ‘country style’ servo shot down by council

        Premium Content New Chinchilla ‘country style’ servo shot down by council

        Council News A new service station in Chinchilla may not go ahead as it failed to meet multiple...

        ULTIMATE GUIDE: Where to celebrate Australia Day in Dalby

        Premium Content ULTIMATE GUIDE: Where to celebrate Australia Day in Dalby

        Community From family cricket games, to citizenship ceremonies and barbecues, here’s where...

        Drink driver was in his underwear after catastrophic rollover

        Premium Content Drink driver was in his underwear after catastrophic...

        Crime A young man who drunkenly rolled his car several times along the Warrego Hwy...