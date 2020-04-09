Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Michael Zanco, 22, was shot in the head at an Amamoor property in March.
Michael Zanco, 22, was shot in the head at an Amamoor property in March.
Crime

Michael Zanco 'murder' trial could be years away

Danielle Buckley
9th Apr 2020 4:19 PM | Updated: 4:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family of Michael Zanco who was shot in the head could be waiting years before four people charged over his death face trial.

The 22-year-old Gympie man died in hospital 24 hours after he was shot in the back of the head at an Amamoor property on March 12.

Three men were charged with his murder and Alyce Maree Burgess, of Monkland, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Police comb bushland near the Frayne Rd property where Michael Zanco was shot dead.
Police comb bushland near the Frayne Rd property where Michael Zanco was shot dead.

Ms Burgess, 29, applied for bail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday, where defence barrister Ashkan Tai revealed a brief of evidence was still "some time away".

Mr Tai said in Queensland it could take "around two years" for a jury trial to come to court, but with the coronavirus pandemic it could take longer.

"Given COVID-19 … there are going to be significantly longer delays given committal hearings for now and jury trials now are entirely suspended," he said.

Mr Tai said Ms Burgess had spent one month in jail and if released, her flight risk would be "zero" given the current pandemic.

But the Crown said her bail address was "clearly unsuitable" because of the potential risk for Ms Burgess to interfere with witnesses, which included family members she lived with.

Justice Bradley adjourned the bail application to a date to be fixed.

Kalabe John Steven Saurine, 19, and Nathan John Caulfield, 32, were both charged with murder and attempted armed robbery over the shooting.

Another Gympie man Trent Edward Dyhrberg, 33, was arrested in Turkey Beach near Gladstone last month and charged with murder and attempted robbery. - NewsRegional

alyce maree burgess bail application brisbane supreme court editors picks michael zanco murder trial
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rex reaches agreement on reduced air services

        premium_icon Rex reaches agreement on reduced air services

        News REGIONAL Express (Rex) announced that an agreement has been reached with the Queensland Government to operate essential air services to regional and remote Queensland.

        Cunnamulla youths charged with burglary, multiple offences

        premium_icon Cunnamulla youths charged with burglary, multiple offences

        News Two Cunnamulla youths have been charged with burglary and multiple break ins and...

        $5.95m student accommodation to create jobs, attract staff

        premium_icon $5.95m student accommodation to create jobs, attract staff

        News ROMA’S new $5.95 million health student accommodation precinct has had its...

        ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        premium_icon ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        Health Nurses under protected in COVID-19 pandemic: claim