Gympie man returns to car to find thief in driver’s seat

ANOTHER ONE: A spate of attempted car and motorbike thefts in the region over the Christmas New Year period has prompted local police to issue a warning.

ANOTHER ONE: A spate of attempted car and motorbike thefts in the region over the Christmas New Year period has prompted local police to issue a warning.

A SPATE of thefts from cars in the Gympie region over the Christmas New Year period yesterday prompted police to warn local residents and visitors to take extra care and report any suspicious behaviour.

On Christmas eve in Chapple Street, a 26-year-old Gympie man allegedly tried to steal property from a vehicle parked at some local shops.

The owner of the vehicle allegedly returned to the car to find an unknown man in the driver's seat.

The man has since been charged with entering a premises with intent and is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on January 20.

Two days after Christmas, on December 27 in Violet St, a motorbike jacket was allegedly stolen by a man before he also allegedly tried to steal a motorcycle.

The same day, police found a 31-year-old Gympie man with the stolen jacket. He was charged with stealing and will face Gympie Magistrates Court on January 13.

On New Year's Eve at Cedar Pocket, between 4pm and 5pm, a motorist was visiting a home on Shadbolt Rd and parked their car on the dirt road outside the property.

During this time an unknown offender(s) has tried to steal the locked car by trying to gain entry through the soft top roof of the grey 2011 Volkswagen Golf convertible. Considerable damage was made to the car, but no entry was gained.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area is urged to come forward and report it to police.

For further information on vehicle security, visit mypolice.qld.gov.au/news /2019/05/22/changing-perspectives- on-property-crime-vehicle-security/

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.