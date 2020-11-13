Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The country’s leading minds across business, entertainment, politics and media will come together to discuss the future of NSW at a Sydney summit on Friday.
The country’s leading minds across business, entertainment, politics and media will come together to discuss the future of NSW at a Sydney summit on Friday.
News

Guy Sebastian to drop in on summit

by Angira Bharadwaj
13th Nov 2020 10:45 AM

The country's leading minds across business, entertainment, politics and media will on Friday collaborate on the future of NSW for The Daily Telegraph's Bradfield Oration.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Destination NSW chief Steve Cox are some of the big names set to speak at today's summit in Luna Park.

Guy Sebastian will perform at the Bradfield Oration on Friday. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
Guy Sebastian will perform at the Bradfield Oration on Friday. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

The industry heavyweights will discuss timely issues including Sydney's recovery post the coronavirus pandemic, technology and NSW and the demographic changes redefining the state.

The Bradfield Oration will be live streamed from noon.

Originally published as Guy Sebastian to drop in on Sydney summit

More Stories

bradfield oration 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UQ vaccine safe, effective and OK for elderly – early data

        Premium Content UQ vaccine safe, effective and OK for elderly – early data

        Health The University of Queensland’s cutting edge COVID vaccine’s latest data is showing positive signs in combating the deadly disease.

        LOCK UP: Chinchilla residents urged to stay vigilant

        Premium Content LOCK UP: Chinchilla residents urged to stay vigilant

        News CHINCHILLA police urge residents to continue doing their part in deterring thieves...

        Mum ‘lucky to be alive’ after driving three times the limit

        Premium Content Mum ‘lucky to be alive’ after driving three times the limit

        News A CHINCHILLA mum has lost her licence for a year after she was caught behind the...

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        Food & Entertainment Sing the praises of your local foodies and win prizes