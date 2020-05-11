’Gutless’: Man attacks pregnant partner in drug crazed rage

A Palm Island man was sentenced to jail for punching his pregnant partner.

A Palm Island man who threatened his pregnant partner with a 'cultural stick' has been slammed by a magistrate as a coward.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, contravened his domestic violence order after threatening his partner and children.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard the man was arguing with his partner's teenage son and slapped him on December 26 last year.

He also punched his partner in the side of the head.

Police prosecutor Anita Page told the court on January 2 this year the man abused his partner in front of their five-month-old daughter.

The man told his partner to "shut her mouth" and then punched her, causing her to fall to the ground. The man kicked his partner in the thigh while on the ground.

On January 8, the man told his partner's teenage children they were no longer welcome at the home and told them to leave.

The man told his partner to pack her children's belongings and went into the bedroom and pulled out a drawer and threw it across the room.

Ms Page told the court the man then pulled out a 25cm cultural stick and smashed the walls of the bedroom.

Police arrested the man and he pleaded guilty to two counts of wilful damage and four counts of contravention of a domestic violence order.

The court heard the man did not know his partner was pregnant at the time of the attacks.

Defence solicitor Zoe Navarro said her client was not a regular drug user but had been using marijuana at the time of his offending.

Magistrate Steven Mosch told the man he had demoralised his partner.

"I find your actions appalling, especially when the aggrieved was on the ground and you kicked her more than once," he said.

"This in my view is gutless and cowardly."

Mr Mosch took into account the 106 days spent in pre-sentence custody and sentenced the man to 12 months jail with a parole eligibility date of July 8 this year.

