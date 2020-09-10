‘Gut-wrenching’: family tells of behind-the-scenes sorrow

Family and staff working behind the scenes to get a woman out of quarantine so she could attend her father’s funeral today have told of her devastation.

Family and staff working behind the scenes to get a woman out of quarantine so she could attend her father’s funeral today have told of her devastation.

Family and staff working behind the scenes to get a woman out of quarantine so she could attend her father's funeral today have told of her devastation.

Sarah Caisip was barred from going to her father Bernard's funeral today because she had been in Canberra and needed to spend 14 days in quarantine.

Her mother-in-law Sonya Dewar, said she was worried about the 26-year-old grieving alone in an inner-city Brisbane hotel room.

"I feel so helpless and sorry knowing she is sitting alone in quarantine grieving by herself and getting no compassion from the State Government."

Sarah Caisip was allowed to visit her father’s casket while wearing full PPE. Picture: Glenn Hunt



Mrs Dewar, who lives in Redland, sent her local MP Mark Robinson an impassioned plea on Monday, begging him to lobby the State Government for Ms Caisip's early release from quarantine.

Staff in Mr Robinson's Oogeroo electorate office took up the case and contacted the Premier's office on Monday.

Mr Robinson said they were then referred to the Health Minister's office but are yet to receive a response.

He said he had expected to hear from Queensland Health after the Prime Minister called on the Premier to relax the quarantine rules just for Ms Caisip.

"I am astonished it ended like this," Mr Robinson said.

"Today was really one of the saddest day's I've had in parliament - not being able to help a resident from my own electorate during such a traumatic time was gut-wrenching.

Sarah Caisip (left) with her father Bernard Prendergast and sister Isobel.



"There is no need for this as there has been no cases of COVID in ACT for more than 60 days and Sarah has not been in any high-risk areas.

"My staff have been drained by this because they gave it their all and really believed that their efforts would be acted on - now it's too late."

Mr Robinson said he and his staff had offered to help Ms Caisip and her family with delivering necessities while she was in quarantine for another

Originally published as 'Gut-wrenching': family tells of behind-the-scenes sorrow