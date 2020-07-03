Menu
Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre, where the attack took place. Picture: File photo
Crime

Guard stabbed in face at Brisbane jail

by Thomas Chamberlin
3rd Jul 2020 8:20 PM
A PRISON officer has been stabbed in the face with a shiv during a hostage situation at the state's remand centre Arthur Gorrie jail.

The male officer was rushed to PA Hospital with facial wounds late Friday afternoon.

The assault on the officer comes just two days after the State Government took back control of the prison after it was being run privately by the GEO Group.

The Courier-Mail has been told a prisoner was let out of his cell before he punched one officer in the face and put another in a headlock.

 

The Arthur Gorrie Correctional centre at Wacol, in Brisbane’s southwest.
The prisoner then held the shiv up to the officer's neck and threatened to stab him.

"It was a hostage situation," an officer told The Courier-Mail.

"The prisoner was let out of his cell, punched one officer and put another officer in a headlock.

"The prisoner had the officer by the throat and had an improvised weapon."

Queensland Corrective Services issued a statement Friday night saying the officer was injured and was taken to hospital for assessment, but did not go into detail.

But according to people familiar with the incident the officer was stabbed in the face by the improvised weapon, or shiv.

The incident was first classed as a code yellow - for an officer needing assistance - but was later classed a code brown for a hostage situation.

"Officers formed a response squad and went in and sprayed him with a chemical agent and diffused the situation," the officer said.

"They've taken an opportune moment to spray him with gas.

"In the altercation he (the officer) has got a couple of stab wounds."

The Courier-Mail has been told the prisoner has already been transferred to the Maximum Security Unit of Brisbane Correctional Centre.

"The officer called a code on the prisoner a few days ago and this is retaliation."

