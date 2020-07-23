Menu
Crime

Call for appeal over child pornography sentence

by Grace Mason
23rd Jul 2020 7:20 AM
THE shock sentence of a repeat­ child-porn offender who will not serve a single day behind bars has been slammed as "grossly inadequate" amid a call for an immediate appeal.

Mena Creek banana farmer Dennis Gerard Brincat, 40, was handed just an 18-month suspended sentence and 18 months' probation on Tuesday after being found with more than 1500 images­ on his mobile­ phone.

He was busted just three years after spending six months in jail for the same type of offending and was a ­reportable offender at the time.

But Cairns District Court judge Dean Morzone chose not to return him to custody.

Judge Morzone said that the images found this time were not as graphic as his first offence and jail was "unlikely to have any impact".

The sentence raised the ire of leading child-protection advocat­e Hetty Johnston, who labelled the outcome "incredibly disappointing".

A spokesman for Attorney-General and Justice Minister Yvette D'Ath confirmed that she had asked the Office of the Department of Public Pros­ecutions for advice­ on the prospects of appeali­ng against the sentence.

During the sentencing, crown prosecutor Gelma Meoli had asked Judge Morzone for an 18-month sentence with actual jail time.

An ODPP spokesman said that, "as with all matters that we prosecute, it will be reviewe­d to determine if an appeal­ is appropriate".

Opposition justice spokesman David Janetzki demanded action.

"The LNP is calling on Labor's Attorney-General to immediately launch an appeal, because this sentence is grossly inadequate and doesn't meet community expectations," Mr Janetzki said.

"We must do everything we can to keep our precious children away from these vile monsters­ who commit these terrible crimes.

"This repeat offender must be behind bars."

The LNP has also promised to establish a public sex-­offender register if elected.

Originally published as 'Grossly inadequate': Call for appeal over child porn sentence

