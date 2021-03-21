Thousands of women took to the streets for the March 4 Justice rallies this week in protest against gendered violence and for their voices to be heard.

We asked women to share their experiences. These are their stories.

If you need help immediately please call:

*National Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Counselling Service 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732

*24-hour Emergency Accommodation helpline on 1800 800 588

*Safe At Home helpline on 1800 633 937

*Family Violence Crisis and Support Service on 1800 608 122

*Bravehearts - Sexual Assault Support for Children on 1800 BRAVE 1

*Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491 or Don't Become That Man on 1300 243 413

*Lifeline on 13 11 14



Originally published as Groped, raped, abused: 'He pulled his p***s out'