Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Groped, raped, abused: ‘He pulled his p***s out’

21st Mar 2021 12:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Thousands of women took to the streets for the March 4 Justice rallies this week in protest against gendered violence and for their voices to be heard.

We asked women to share their experiences. These are their stories.

If you need help immediately please call:

*National Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Counselling Service 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732

*24-hour Emergency Accommodation helpline on 1800 800 588

*Safe At Home helpline on 1800 633 937

*Family Violence Crisis and Support Service on 1800 608 122

*Bravehearts - Sexual Assault Support for Children on 1800 BRAVE 1

*Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491 or Don't Become That Man on 1300 243 413

*Lifeline on 13 11 14


Originally published as Groped, raped, abused: 'He pulled his p***s out'

More Stories

domestic violence editors picks march4justice sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deadly snake bite hospitalises Dalby man

        Premium Content Deadly snake bite hospitalises Dalby man

        News A Dalby man has been rushed to hospital after being bitten by a snake.

        GRANTS: 23k for Western Downs grassroots community programs

        Premium Content GRANTS: 23k for Western Downs grassroots community programs

        Council News The council allocated $23300 to grassroots community events and programs as part of...

        Cross-country crime spree led to Dalby manhunt

        Premium Content Cross-country crime spree led to Dalby manhunt

        Crime UPDATE: Police have revealed what led to a three-hour long manhunt which resulted...

        ‘No commitment’: Rural doctor’s damning birthing units claim

        Premium Content ‘No commitment’: Rural doctor’s damning birthing units claim

        News Rural Queensland doctors have given a scathing response as to why birthing units in...