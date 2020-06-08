Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Claudia Ehlers (left).
Claudia Ehlers (left).
News

Groovin’ in the Garage finalist three decades in the making

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au
8th Jun 2020 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT’S never to late to pick up a guitar and start jamming!

Claudia Ehlers from Chinchilla was excited to hear that her original song Guilty Get No Sleep made it to the finals of the Groovin’ from the Garage competition.

“That’s the one that’s been a long time coming,” she said.

“That’s a poem that I wrote in the late ’90s.”

The 48-year-old started playing guitar six years ago and has gotten involved in local workshops and busking.

“It really is a lifetime coming to fruition,” she said.

“I told my dad when I was nine I wanted to be a rock and roll star.

“He laughed at me so I thought it would be a bit silly then.

“It’s taken me a long time for me to feel and believe it’s OK.

“I just hope my 12-year-old daughter is ensued with confidence well before now.”

Mrs Ehlers is thankful for the Western Downs Regional Council for facilitating the initiative.

“I think it was a fabulous idea with so many performers doing online performances and co-ordinating music and so on,” she said.

“The council have been really great!

“I’m really glad to be part of it.”

Finalist | Groovin From The Garage - The Originals Competition. Public Voting open Monday 15 June.

Posted by Western Downs Invites You on Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Twelve other finalists were chosen, and all performances will be shared on the Western Downs Invites You Facebook page.

Voting will open Monday, June 15 with the public able to choose their favourite via a Facebook poll and help pick a winner.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla pool opening delayed

        premium_icon Chinchilla pool opening delayed

        News Swimmers will have to wait just that little bit longer as a equipment fault has delayed the June 8 opening.

        Soon to be mum dedicates competition song to her daughter

        premium_icon Soon to be mum dedicates competition song to her daughter

        News CHINCHILLA’S Yvette Bracefield didn’t intend of entering the Groovin in the Garage...

        RIE latest business to join CCCI community spirit challenge

        premium_icon RIE latest business to join CCCI community spirit challenge

        News RIE this week joined the campaign choosing the ‘pay it forward option’ to support...

        Chinchilla Family Support Centre to receive $77k upgrade

        premium_icon Chinchilla Family Support Centre to receive $77k upgrade

        News Millions of dollars have been secured to deliver 19 projects across the southwest...