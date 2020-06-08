Groovin’ in the Garage finalist three decades in the making

IT’S never to late to pick up a guitar and start jamming!

Claudia Ehlers from Chinchilla was excited to hear that her original song Guilty Get No Sleep made it to the finals of the Groovin’ from the Garage competition.

“That’s the one that’s been a long time coming,” she said.

“That’s a poem that I wrote in the late ’90s.”

The 48-year-old started playing guitar six years ago and has gotten involved in local workshops and busking.

“It really is a lifetime coming to fruition,” she said.

“I told my dad when I was nine I wanted to be a rock and roll star.

“He laughed at me so I thought it would be a bit silly then.

“It’s taken me a long time for me to feel and believe it’s OK.

“I just hope my 12-year-old daughter is ensued with confidence well before now.”

Mrs Ehlers is thankful for the Western Downs Regional Council for facilitating the initiative.

“I think it was a fabulous idea with so many performers doing online performances and co-ordinating music and so on,” she said.

“The council have been really great!

“I’m really glad to be part of it.”

Finalist | Groovin From The Garage - The Originals Competition. Public Voting open Monday 15 June. Posted by Western Downs Invites You on Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Twelve other finalists were chosen, and all performances will be shared on the Western Downs Invites You Facebook page.

Voting will open Monday, June 15 with the public able to choose their favourite via a Facebook poll and help pick a winner.