Groovin from the Garage: Meet the finalists!
THE Groovin from the Garage initiative showcased a wide range of local talent from around the Western Downs over the past fortnight.
Voting is now open to the public via the Western Downs Invites You Facebook page.
The 13 finalists are:
- Ann Fletcher - Simple Little Buttons
- Ben Slater - So Long, July
- Claudia Ehlers - Guilty get no Sleep
- Cheryls Anderson - Waiting for Apocalypse
- Christine Teddy - Ten Years On & Maurie Marion - Old Mate
- Jay Purcival - Void of Emotion
- Kadi Lillis - One Day Closer to Rain
- Natalie Scotney - Broken Mind
- Olivia Gilmour - Trapped
- Sebastian Curtis - The Shifting Waltz
- Yvette Bracefield - Chinchilla Lullaby
- Ziyra Marchant - Gypsy Rd
All finalists have received a $100 prize.
The winner will be awarded a $500 voucher to a store of their choice, with the runner up getting $200 and third place will receive another $100.