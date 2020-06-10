Groovin’ finalist performs song about military memorabilia

A DALBY woman has made it to Western Downs Regional Council's Groovin' from the Garage finals with her song about her grandfather's war memorabilia.

Ann Fletcher wrote Simple Little Buttons to reflect on her childhood memories playing with the items.

"Pretty humbled actually that it was good enough to be chosen as a finalist," she said

"I'd just like to thank the council for the opportunity to showcase local talent and their own original songs, not just covers."

Mrs Fletcher's great-grandfather Archie was an Anzac and passed his buttons onto her grandfather, who fought in the Second World War.

"He told me some of the pictures on the buttons. The memories that people get, it invokes."

Her father inspired her to pick up a guitar two years ago and start writing songs.

"He always played the guitar, the piano, the accordion," she said.

"He was my inspiration."

Twelve other finalists were chosen, and all performances will be shared on the Western Downs Invites You Facebook page.

Voting will open Monday, June 15 with the public able to choose their favourite via a Facebook poll and help pick a winner.