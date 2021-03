CRIME REPORT: Police charged a Chinchilla man with a drug offence after they searched him and made a grisly discovery. Pic: Supplied

CRIME REPORT: Police charged a Chinchilla man with a drug offence after they searched him and made a grisly discovery. Pic: Supplied

While searching a young Chinchilla man, officers made the unsettling discovery of a used and uncapped needle.

A Chinchilla police spokeswoman said the alleged incident occurred on Thursday, March 11.

“(He) was charged with failing to properly dispose of a needle/syringe after police conducted a search of his person,” she said.

As a result, he 20-year-old man is set to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court on April 22.