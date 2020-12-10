Grinch who stole Christmas: Disney display taken from yard

The cutouts of Minnie and Micky Mouse were stolen from a Hervey Bay home's Christmas display.

FOR six years, cute cut-outs of Minnie and Mickey Mouse has been part of the Parnell family's Christmas display.

But this year, a Grinch has stolen the Disney characters from the front yard of their Hervey Bay home.

Steven Parnell said it was frustrating to have part of their Christmas display stolen.

He said the kids loved seeing the much-loved Disney characters.

But on Friday night, the two cut-outs went missing.

The theft left their youngest child, Ruby, devastated.

"She cried herself to sleep," Mr Parnell said.

"She thought they would come back and steal the rest of the display."

The spirit of Christmas has always been important to the family.

When they lived in Sydney, Mr Parnell and his wife Cassie would host sausage sizzles and sell cupcakes and drinks to raise money for the children's hospital.

Mr Parnell said they wanted to do the same for a local charity after moving to Hervey Bay, but the COVID-19 pandemic had forced them to cancel.

He said Christmas was a chance to show his children the ability to give rather than just receive.

Mr Parnell said while he was disappointed by the theft of part of his Christmas display, he was grateful because he had a job and a roof over his head.

While he would love Minnie and Mickey back, his outlook is generous, even towards those who stole his Christmas cut-outs.

"If someone did take them, then hopefully it's giving them some sort of joy."

If you know of the whereabouts of Minnie and Mickey, contact the Chronicle on 4120 1053.