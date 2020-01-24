Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Grim find pushes bushfire death toll to 33

by Campbell Gellie
24th Jan 2020 7:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

The bushfire crisis has taken another life with police revealing human remains have been found south of Moruya on the NSW south coast.

Police found the remains in a burnt-out home on Friday morning. It has been reported the home on Bumbo Rd was completely destroyed. The remains have not been formally identified but police have revealed it is believed to be the 59-year-old occupant.

The discovery brings the national death toll from the fires to 33 since October - 25 in NSW.

It comes after Moruya was thrashed by fires on Thursday, with as many as 10 homes lost in the town's western outskirts.

 

The fire came within 150m of Moruya Hospital but was saved by rural firefighters.

Also, to the north a RFS truck rolled at Mogo just after 11pm.

The six firefighters on-board were able to get out of the truck themselves but were taken to hospital for treatment, with all escaping major injury.

It ended a horror day after the tragic deaths three American firefighters who were killed when the aerial water tanker they were in crashed west of Moruya, while battling wildfires in Australia have been identified by their employer.

The men who died Thursday in the crash of the C-130 Hercules were Capt. Ian H. McBeth, 44, of Great Falls, Montana; First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, of Buckeye, Arizona; and Flight Engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr., 43, of Navarre, Florida, Canada-based Coulson Aviation said in a statement.

More Stories

Show More
bushfires death editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20 Roma drug/drink drivers named and shamed

        premium_icon 20 Roma drug/drink drivers named and shamed

        News From health professionals caught drug driving to Dad’s ‘smoking cones’ only hours before driving his children someplace, these are 20 of Roma’s drug and drink...

        Dad pleads guilty to drug-driving with kids

        premium_icon Dad pleads guilty to drug-driving with kids

        Crime A drug-driving dad of four has been banned from the roads.

        NEW VIEWS: Council launch $600k Bunya lookout

        premium_icon NEW VIEWS: Council launch $600k Bunya lookout

        News Visitors can now enjoy the mountain views from new heights.

        Grandma charged with trafficking $80k in drugs

        premium_icon Grandma charged with trafficking $80k in drugs

        Crime A South Burnett grandmother is facing over 60 drug-related charges.