Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Investigators are seen at a property at Norlane in Geelong after human bones were found by a neighbour. Photo: AAP Image/Julian Smith
Investigators are seen at a property at Norlane in Geelong after human bones were found by a neighbour. Photo: AAP Image/Julian Smith
News

Grim discovery at Victorian property

by Caroline Schelle
24th Jan 2021 1:07 PM

More human remains linked to a man's death more than a year ago have been found at a property in Geelong's suburbs.

The remains were found at the Marnoo Court property at Norlane on Saturday and are related to a death in 2019, Victoria Police confirmed.

Investigators are seen at a property in Marnoo Court at Norlane in 2019 when human remains were first found. Photo: AAP/Julian Smith
Investigators are seen at a property in Marnoo Court at Norlane in 2019 when human remains were first found. Photo: AAP/Julian Smith

The remains found in 2019 were identified as a 26-year-old Norlane man, police said at the time.

It is not clear how the latest remains were uncovered or what was found but they were taken to the coroner's officer to be examined.

The human remains were first found in September 2019 when a nearby resident was digging up his property.

Investigators at the property in 2019. Photo: AAP/Julian Smith
Investigators at the property in 2019. Photo: AAP/Julian Smith

It's understood bones were uncovered and were hidden in camping gear.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Originally published as Grim discovery at Victorian property

More Stories

death editors picks investigation missing person

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland Reds put on rugby masterclass for Dalby juniors

        Premium Content Queensland Reds put on rugby masterclass for Dalby juniors

        Rugby Union Dalby had super rugby fever as six professional union stars visited the Western Downs to put on a clinic for young players in the district.

        Western Downs roads receive $2.75 million safety boost

        Premium Content Western Downs roads receive $2.75 million safety boost

        News The Western Downs will share in a $2 billion cash splash across Australia to...

        Grab a schooner and have a yarn with a Queensland great

        Premium Content Grab a schooner and have a yarn with a Queensland great

        News Residents and visitors have the chance to share a beer with a champion Broncos and...

        Elderly Dalby man charged for allegedly assaulting 31yo

        Premium Content Elderly Dalby man charged for allegedly assaulting 31yo

        Crime Police were called after a 71-year-old allegedly assaulted a man 40 years his...