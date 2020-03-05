Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Toilet paper memes during coronavirus crisis.
Toilet paper memes during coronavirus crisis.
Health

Great Toilet Paper Panic: Nation reacts to ‘apoocalypse’

by Staff writers
5th Mar 2020 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIES have seen the funny side of the coronavirus panic buying that wiped out toilet paper supplies across the country.

Customers bowled each other over to buy as much toilet paper as they could get their hands on yesterday, with supermarkets and online outlets selling out of the now rolled-gold commodity.

Supplies were placed even further in the s**t when a semi-trailer carrying toilet paper went up in flames on the Gateway Bridge on Wednesday night.

Whether it was smearing those who got caught up in the rush or gloating over their own roll mountains, Aussies were quick to tear into our toilet paper apocalypse.

 

 

Our latest national emergency.
Our latest national emergency.

 

Need more loo paper.
Need more loo paper.

 

My precious.
My precious.

 

Jealous.
Jealous.

 

Some people have enough for a paper castle.
Some people have enough for a paper castle.

 

Absolute bargain.
Absolute bargain.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
apoocalypse coronavirus meme toilet paper toilet paper frenzy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cop’s son busted for involvement in $25k alcohol theft

        premium_icon Cop’s son busted for involvement in $25k alcohol theft

        News A POLICE officer’s son has been busted for his involvement in an operation that resulted in a $25,000 loss to a Roma business.

        ‘Drinking is getting you into some trouble:’ man arrested

        premium_icon ‘Drinking is getting you into some trouble:’ man arrested

        News PROTECTING his cousin landed a 25-year-old Roma man in the watch house after a...

        Student duo showcases project at World Science Festival

        premium_icon Student duo showcases project at World Science Festival

        News Two Chinchilla Collage students are proving they have big ideas when it come to the...

        Meet the faces behind our local firefighters

        premium_icon Meet the faces behind our local firefighters

        News Here the stories behind the Chinchilla firefighters.