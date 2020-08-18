Menu
The three kittens were drowned on video. Picture is not related.
GRAPHIC: Sick video of woman drowning kittens shared online

Crystal Jones
18th Aug 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 6:19 PM
THE RSPCA and police are investigating after reports a woman, believed to be from Bundaberg, has drowned three kittens, uploading the video of the sickening act to social media.

The highly disturbing footage appears to have been shared on social messaging platform Snapchat, with a caption over the clips that appears to say "drowning them".

The woman accused of drowning the kittens then sends messages to her friends about the incident, saying "newborns, we can't have any more cats. Do it while they're young".

A friend then pleads with the woman to give the cats away on Facebook or take them to the RSPCA.

 

A chat shows a friend attempting to help save the kittens' lives.
A chat shows a friend attempting to help save the kittens' lives.

 

The accused then replies "they won't be able to live for six weeks without their mums, you can't even get rid of a cat until six weeks old."

The friend then pleads once more, telling the accused that the kittens would be taken care of by the RSPCA.

But then the accused makes a chilling statement: "Either way, I got paid to do it, wouldn't do it to my own cats."

Another social media post sees the accused stating: "Yes, I killed them, why? Who gives a f--k?"

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the group was aware of the incident, and said it was important anyone with information on cruel acts contacted the RSPCA.

