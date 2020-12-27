Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GRANTS OPENING: Maranoa MP David Littleproud with Stanthorpe Netball Association President Natalie Vedelago.
GRANTS OPENING: Maranoa MP David Littleproud with Stanthorpe Netball Association President Natalie Vedelago.
Community

Grants opening for Maranoa organisations after tough year

Sam Turner
27th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Maranoa MP David Littleproud is encouraging communities to apply for grants after a troubling year of bushfires, drought, and coronavirus.

New guidelines have just been released for round five of the Build Better Regions Fund (BBRF) guideline, prompting Mr Littleproud to call for funding submissions from community organisations.

“The Australian Government is here for our communities, we have the funding and we are ready to support them for as long as it takes through dedicated initiatives such as the BBRF,” he said.

“Throughout rural and regional Australia, we have $100 million of targeted support for tourism-related infrastructure to get regional tourism back on its feet, while maintaining $100 million for broader community infrastructure and investment.”

READ MORE:

Man flown to hospital after horrifying rollover

LIST: New Western Downs developments taking place in 2021

IT’S OPEN: Country Club Hotel welcomes Dalby patrons

Mr Littleproud said this funding will create jobs and drive economic growth, as the region has already benefited from previous rounds of the BBRF, with investments in crucial infrastructure and community projects.

“This early release of guidelines means councils and community organisations can now begin working on their application ahead of the opening date, so get planning Maranoa and take advantage of this latest round of funding,” he said.

The guidelines have now been released and can be found here, meaning local proponents can now start developing their applications.

Applications open on January 12, and close on March 5, with successful applicants expected to be announced in mid-2021.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHRISTMAS CRACKDOWN: 80 drink drivers nabbed across QLD

        Premium Content CHRISTMAS CRACKDOWN: 80 drink drivers nabbed across QLD

        Crime The highest reading was a 49-year-old man who allegedly returned a reading of 0.230 per cent, more than four times the legal limit.  

        Man flown to hospital after horrifying rollover

        Premium Content Man flown to hospital after horrifying rollover

        News Emergency services rushed to free a man after he rolled his car down an embankment...

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Food & Entertainment Hot cross buns return as Coles takes on Woolworths

        Person hospitalised after Christmas Day snake bite

        Premium Content Person hospitalised after Christmas Day snake bite

        News A person spent part of their Christmas in hospital after they were bit by a snake...