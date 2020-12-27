Grants opening for Maranoa organisations after tough year

Maranoa MP David Littleproud is encouraging communities to apply for grants after a troubling year of bushfires, drought, and coronavirus.

New guidelines have just been released for round five of the Build Better Regions Fund (BBRF) guideline, prompting Mr Littleproud to call for funding submissions from community organisations.

“The Australian Government is here for our communities, we have the funding and we are ready to support them for as long as it takes through dedicated initiatives such as the BBRF,” he said.

“Throughout rural and regional Australia, we have $100 million of targeted support for tourism-related infrastructure to get regional tourism back on its feet, while maintaining $100 million for broader community infrastructure and investment.”

Mr Littleproud said this funding will create jobs and drive economic growth, as the region has already benefited from previous rounds of the BBRF, with investments in crucial infrastructure and community projects.

“This early release of guidelines means councils and community organisations can now begin working on their application ahead of the opening date, so get planning Maranoa and take advantage of this latest round of funding,” he said.

The guidelines have now been released and can be found here, meaning local proponents can now start developing their applications.

Applications open on January 12, and close on March 5, with successful applicants expected to be announced in mid-2021.