Grants on offer to help Western Downs businesses after virus

REOPENING: Grants available for Western Downs Businesses to help them Reopen after COVID-19.

BUSINESSES on the Western Downs will now have helping hand as they venture through their COVID-19 response and recovery thanks to a new program.

Shell's QGC Business Navigator has released a tailored program featuring three key themes to support local businesses as they adapt to a new trading environment, while stimulating local spend.

The three themes are 'Ready to Reopen', 'Reshape and 'Reinvigorate'.

'Ready to Reopen' provides up to $5,000 in grant funds to help small, local and indigenous businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19 to survive and thrive beyond the pandemic.

The monies are for short-term, one-off projects to assist with a variety of needs, including premises upgrades, equipment maintenance, professional services, cleaning or website upgrades.

'Reshape' will provide one-on-one assistance to businesses looking to pivot and reshape in order to respond to changes in their customer and supply chains, and take advantage of new opportunities.

'Reinvigorate' is designed to attract visitors from outside the region who will take advantage of the attractions and experiences of the Western Downs.

This also includes grant funding of up to $5,000 to assist in creating a bookable experience to encourage visitation to the region.

Underpinning all three themes will be a dedicated grant writer, to assist businesses in the Western Downs with their grant applications.

The grant writer will work with businesses to identify suitable funding opportunities that are available, and assist in the development of applications.

Shell's QGC Business Navigator program is delivered in partnership with the Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise (TSBE) and helps businesses in the Western Downs with business growth.

TSBE CEO Ali Davenport said the program will help the region get back on their feet, after months of challenges.

"We recognise the impacts of COVID-19 and the associated restrictions, which are different for every business."

"We understand for some businesses the focus will be on recovery, and for others the focus will be on the opportunities that arise."

"These recovery programs provide opportunities to not only boost tourism within the Western Downs but also support the local economy by increasing local spend," said Ms Davenport.

Applications for grants open on Monday, June 8 with 'Ready to Reopen' closing on June 21, and 'Reinvigorate' grant closing on June 28, 2020.

For further information and guidelines, visit www.navigatorwesterndowns.com.au/covid-