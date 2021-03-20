GRANTS: 23k for Western Downs grassroots community programs

The lifeblood of the Western Downs, community organisations, welcomed their share in $23300 grant money to help them deliver invaluable community events and programs to the wider community.

The council allocated the funding under the latest Community Projects Program and Local Events Program, which supports the fantastic work being done by various groups and organisations across the region.

Western Downs Regional Council community and cultural development councillor, Kaye Maguire, said it was fantastic to support the various initiatives contributing to the region’s active, vibrant communities.

“Our community groups are the backbone of our local towns and the council is proud to support the efforts of those working tirelessly to improve the liveability of our region,” Mrs Maguire said.

“As part of the latest round of grants, council has allocated funding to four show societies under the Local Events Program to help deliver local shows this year.

“It’s wonderful to see these groups pushing forward and delivering shows in 2021, despite the additional requirements due the pandemic.

“On top of this round of grants, council also allocated funding to support the Wandoan, Tara and Bell shows.

“The Dulacca Pioneers’ Memorial Hall and Progress Association has also received funding under the Community Projects Program to upgrade the gazebo in the park including revamping the materials, installing more historic information and a memorial wall.

“This commitment to delivering fantastic initiatives in our community demonstrates it is the people that make it, and I congratulate these groups for their tireless work in the community.”

Here’s a list of the current recipients:

Local Events Program

Chinchilla Agriculture and Pastoral Association Inc.

Dalby & District Show Society

Jandowae & District Show Society

Miles & District Show Society Inc.

Community Projects Program

Dulacca Pioneers’ Memorial Hall & Progress Association

Council offers various grants and funding opportunities throughout the year.

To find out more information click HERE.