GRANTS: $21k in drought relief for Western Downs towns

As drought conditions continue to put pressure on Western Downs towns, the Tackling Tough Times Together program has allocated $21,710 to help lighten the burden.

Those fortunate to receive funding through the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal program include; new solar panels for the Warra Tennis Club and social events in Miles to help reduce social isolation.

Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management, David Littleproud said, the Miles and Drillham project will help the community connect with eachother.

“The Drillham Primary Parents and Citizens Association will benefit from $13,000 for the ‘Along the Garden Path’ project which aims to reduce social isolation in the community of Miles,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The project will deliver creative arts activities, enabling the Miles community to come together and connect during times of hardship.

“With an injection of $8,710, the Warra Tennis Club Incorporated will save on power bills through the purchase and installation of a solar panel system.”

Across Maranoa, more than $347,110 will be invested under this latest round of grants, supporting 10 projects that will create stronger local economies, reduce volunteer fatigue and reduce social isolation in our rural communities.

“The Australian Government’s $15 million commitment to the FRRR Tackling Tough Times Together program supports hundreds of projects run by local groups in drought-affected regional communities,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The program has a range of benefits, including reducing social isolation, stimulating the local economy and supporting social and educational participation for disadvantaged youth.

“I urge all community groups in Maranoa to apply for funding under the Tackling Tough Times Together program to bring their much-needed initiatives to life.”

More information on the Tackling Tough Times Together program and the latest round of recipients can be found HERE.