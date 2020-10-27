Grandmother convicted of drug dealing, caught with meth

IN COURT: A meth dealing Chinchilla grandmother has used back pain as her excuse for using drugs after her home was raided by police officers, a court has heard. PIC: Supplied

A METH dealing Chinchilla grandmother has used back pain as her excuse for using drugs after her home was raided by police officers, a court has heard.

Noela Anne Garland had to face court for the second time in three months for drug related charges - this time at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court.

On Thursday, October 15, Garland pleaded guilty to the following five charges; one charge of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, two charges of possessing dangerous drugs, one charge of failing to dispose of a needle or syringe, and failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady told the court, police were raiding a Dalby address in 2018, when they found less than a gram of methamphetamine, a sharps kit, spoon, and a large amount of clip seal bags in Garland's bedroom.

Sergeant Brady said when police caught up with Garland for failing to appear in court, she told them she had forgot about her court date.

The more recent drug related charges, Sergeant Brady said were also related to a search warrant, which was carried out on August 17, 2020.

"They located the defendant at that time, and she was advised that she would be detained for that search," he said.

"Police located five clip seal bags containing methamphetamine.

"In a small jewellery box located near the bed police found a syringe wrapped in a tobacco pouch.

"Police also located a fifth clip seal bag containing methamphetamine, and also a sharps kit.

"The total weight was .4 grams."

Sergeant Brady said at the time, Garland told police she used the to help with her back pain.

Peters Criminal lawyer Claire Graham told the court Garland had appeared before the Dalby District Court on August 20, 2020, for four charges of suppling dangerous drugs.

The court heard Garland had received six months wholly suspended for 12 months, and an 18 month probation order.

Ms Graham said the 50-year-old single mother of three, and grandmother of four, had a traumatic childhood and started using cannabis at the age of 14, and meth at 24.

"She was educated to a Year 11 standard… she's had employment, she's worked in a nursing home, RSL, and managed service stations," she said.

Ms Graham noted that while on probation for dealing drugs, Garland had been engaging well in her program, and is now on a mental health plan.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said because Garland was caught with methamphetamine three days before her district court date, it was a significant aggravating factor to the grandmother's offending.

"You have pleaded guilty, there is some evidence of co-operation with police, and I've heard some evidence about there being a mental health care plan - so they're good things in your favour," she said.

For the two possessing dangerous drugs offences and failing to dispose of a syringe Garland was convicted and not further punished. For failing to appear, she was charged $500, and for possessing dangerous drugs in August, she received one month imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months.

All five convictions were recorded.