Murder victim named as police reveal more killing details

Police are ramping up their investigations into the death of 36-year-old mother who was stabbed to death in her home in Bundaberg.

Police have assured residents of Bunderberg there is no risk to the community despite the killer of a 36-year-old woman still not being caught.

Lisa Hund was declared dead at the scene after she was found with multiple stab wounds at a home on Kepnock Rd, Kepnock about 8.50am yesterday.

Her 16-year-old son was home at the time.

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford today said, while no one was yet in custody, members of the public should not be concerned.

"We don't believe there is any risk to the community, we ask people not to panic, we don't have someone running around Bundaberg with a knife," he said.

"I am struggling to think of when the last homicide was up here as I said before Bundaberg and this district is a very safe place to live, we don't have serial killers or anything like that running around."

Police are investigating after a 36-year-old woman was found dead at a Kepnock St address.

The mother, Lisa Hund, was found stabbed to death with multiple stab wounds at a home on Kepnock Road, Kepnock at around 8:50am yesterday.

Forensic officers from Brisbane are at the scene today conducting forensic testing, while police ask the public for any dashcam footage between 7am and 9am at Kepnock Road and McVeigh Street.

"A key to this whole thing is our forensic work today and I'd be surprised if we didn't have a breakthrough later today," Det Insp Pettiford said.

"That is the focus of our investigation as of who was in the house when this occurred."

"We believe the weapon used is in the house located near the deceased and we don't believe any other weapon involved at this stage … the incident took place inside the house."

Ms Hund's mother was the house at about 8:30am in the morning which was a prearranged meeting between Ms Hund's mother, Ms Hund and her son.

"They were going shopping for the day, she (grandma) got there and called triple-0," Det Insp said.

"Yesterday we interviewed both grandma and 16-year-old son and they have been very helpful with our inquiries, we also conducted doorknocks of the area and spoken to several people around the particular house."

Police say there is no history of violence at this address.

Police attend the scene of a suspicious death at a residence on Kepnock St.

The nearby school Kepnock State High School was put into lock down after the event which police say was due to false information from a student, claiming there was a man with blood and a knife in the premises.

Police are investigating after a 36-year-old woman was found dead at a Kepnock St address.



Originally published as Grandma called triple-0 after daughter's murder