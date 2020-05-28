Grandma busted smuggling meth in underwear

A grandmother who smuggled methamphetamine in a condom stuffed down the front of her underwear has pleaded guilty to a string of charges.

A grandmother who smuggled methamphetamine in a condom stuffed down the front of her underwear has pleaded guilty to a string of charges.

A DARWIN grandmother who smuggled methamphetamine from Adelaide in a condom stuffed down the front of her underwear has pleaded guilty to a string of charges.

Evelyn Veronica Pearson, 61, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court to supplying less than a commercial quantity of meth as well as possessing cannabis and ice pipes following her arrest in January.

Crown prosecutor Damien Jones told the court Pearson had been a person of interest to police due to her "known involvement in the Darwin drug scene" when she got caught up in a surveillance operation targeting higher level suppliers in June last year.

Mr Jones said some time prior to November 11, Pearson travelled to Adelaide where she obtained 12g of meth which she put into a clip seal bag before placing that bag inside a condom and hiding it down the front of her underwear.

Pearson then flew back to Darwin with the drugs where she was met at the airport by police and admitted the drugs were down her pants.

Mr Jones said police continued to listen in to Pearson's phone calls and after she got home later that day they recorded a conversation in which she discussed getting busted.

"I just got done at the airport with half an ounce, I'm going to Holtze (prison) mate, there's no way I'm getting out of this," she said on the recording.

"I'm packing up and going, they're not going to f***ing extradite me for half an ounce … I'll just keep getting it adjourned and go."

Mr Jones said the wire taps continued into January, during which time Pearson received another 35.5g of meth from suppliers - including Hells Angels sergeant-at-arms and convicted drug dealer Phil O'Shea - most of which she onsold to her own customer base.

He said during the period police were tapping Pearson's phone, they intercepted more than 800 calls and texts, the majority of which were related to "the sourcing and supply of drugs".

She will return to court for sentencing on June 4.

Originally published as Grandma busted smuggling meth in underwear