GRAND OPENING: Helping Hands finds new home in Dalby

NEW HOME: Dalby Helping Hands founder Carmen Evans with Wendy Logan and Lizzie Harvey at the grand opening of their shop at 48 Cooper St. Picture: Sam Turner

A charitable organisation that helps domestic violence victims in their hour of need has nestled into their new home in Dalby.

Helping Hands Outreach Project for Dalby Inc has successfully moved to 48 Cooper St, staging its grand opening on February 3.

Established in August 2013, the not-for-profit business seeks to help the disadvantaged across the Western Downs, providing clothing, linen, and food at a discounted price.

Founder Carmen Evans said for the first few years the business had floated around as a pop up shop in garages and back decks, before moving to a permanent spot in Loam St.

“We operate as a drop in centre and dollar boutique, with emergency books, linen packs, school items, and more provided to mainly domestic violence victim who needed assistance,” she said.

“The dollar boutique pays for the overheads, because without that, the drop in centre wouldn’t exist.”

Originally from South Africa, Mrs Evans moved to Dalby a decade ago, and quickly saw a need in the community that hadn’t been met yet.

“I saw an opportunity specifically for those mothers and women who were affected by domestic violence,” she said.

“When they go to the crisis centre, they’re helped with financials, a place to live, how to keep her self safe, but when she walks out she only has the suitcase of clothes she brought.

“The crisis centre send them to us, and we deck her out with her physical needs, such as food, school clothes for the kids, kitchen items, linen, and more.

“It’s those necessities they need the most that we help with.”

Store items range from as low as $1, with the extremely low prices created to cater to residents from any walk of life.

Since its inception, Mrs Evans said Helping Hands has been able to expand to those in Jandowae, Chinchilla, Bell and Tara.

“That was our goal three years ago, and we plan to expand even more in 2021,” she said.

“That’s why this warehouse space was so necessary.”

