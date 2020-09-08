Grand opening for first pub in southwest town

Out the front of the new Sadleirs Waterhole pub at Morven

FOUR and a half years ago, Morven lost their only pub to a devastating fire, but now eight families across the community have gotten together to establish a new watering hole for the booming town.

The Morven Hotel Motel was destroyed in a blaze on ANZAC Day in 2016 and the town has been left without a pub since.

But the Sadleirs Waterhole had a soft opening on September 6 for Father’s Day, after six months of construction.

Co-owner Leanne McInnerney said the new pub will be a meeting place for the community to gather and have a yarn.

“We couldn’t have gotten better reports from the whole community,” she said.

“Facebook’s going off, interviews and radio things are going off.”

She said a lot of travellers have come along for a beer, including people from Charleville heading back from the coast.

“Morven’s just thriving now, it’s got a bit of vibrancy now,” Mrs McInnerney said.

“We can only go upwards from here I think.”

Co-owner Louise Winten said it was a busy opening day for the public on September 7, with people coming all the way out from Chinchilla to have a drink.

“After not having our pub after four and a half years, it’s great to see everyone back together,” Mrs Winten said.

“It’s going to be great community hub again.

“That’s what we’ve all really been missing lately.”

While it’s been tough opening a new business during the coronavirus crisis, Sadleirs Waterhole has put in place a COVID Safe plan and patrons have already come in with the habit of signing in.

“It has been challenging but we’ve all done our COVID Safe training.”

The pub was built on-site by Chinchilla builder Chris Hart, with the help of electricians, plumbers and other tradespeople.

“The group would like to say a big thank you to the community for all the support for going forward with this project,” Mrs Winten said.

WATERING HOLE: The staff at Sadleirs Waterhole