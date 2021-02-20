Graduate midwives start their Darling Downs health journey

STARTING THEIR CAREERS: Sixteen graduate midwives including Jasmine Keough and Suuki Ferguson began their healthcare journey with Darling Downs Health in February. Picture: DDHHS

STARTING THEIR CAREERS: Sixteen graduate midwives including Jasmine Keough and Suuki Ferguson began their healthcare journey with Darling Downs Health in February. Picture: DDHHS

Sixteen graduate midwives began their careers with Darling Downs Health following a challenging year for Australia and the healthcare industry.

Nursing and Midwifery Services Executive Director Andrea Nagle welcomed the 2021 cohort, and said the graduate program is a great opportunity for the participants to familiarise themselves with their values and vision, as well as learn more about their colleagues and new careers.

“We are so pleased to welcome the graduate midwives to our health service, and we look forward to supporting them in their transition to their midwifery positions,” Ms Nagle said.

The 16 graduate midwives will be located across the Darling Downs Health birthing facilities of Kingaroy, Dalby, Chinchilla, Warwick and Toowoomba.

Graduate midwife Jasmine Keough said she was excited to start her career as a graduate midwife at Toowoomba Hospital.

“I’m really excited to transition from student to midwife, and experience everything this graduate program has to offer,” Ms Keough said.

“I chose midwifery as I wanted to help women through the life transition from woman to mother.”

Fellow graduate midwife Suuki Ferguson who is also based at Toowoomba Hospital said she originally wanted to study sonography, however fell in love with midwifery.

“I love the entire process of being with women, guiding them through their birthing journey, and being the silent helper,” Ms Ferguson said.

The graduate program is for 12 months within the health service and is an opportunity for the midwives to put everything they have learned at university into practice.

