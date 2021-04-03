Graceful improvements added to Moonie Cemetery entrance

NEW AND IMPROVED: The entrance to the Moonie Cemetery has been revitalised with a beautiful new gate and columbarium pillars as part of a recent project to enhance the space in the community. Picture: WDRC

NEW AND IMPROVED: The entrance to the Moonie Cemetery has been revitalised with a beautiful new gate and columbarium pillars as part of a recent project to enhance the space in the community. Picture: WDRC

A prestigious new gate and columbarium pillars have been added to the revered entrance of the Moonie Cemetery for those visiting to pay their respects to their loved ones.

Works to enhance the local cemetery was funded under Western Downs Regional Council‘s Capital Works program and delivered in partnership with the community.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Councillor Carolyn Tillman said community input played a major part in creating the inviting entrance.

“The unique gate design was inspired by the Moonie community, allowing us to add a personal touch to a space that holds a special place in the hearts of many Western Downs residents,” Cr Tillman said.

Dalby Herald infographic

“In addition to the new gate, two columbarium walls were also constructed, now offering ashes interments as another option when laying loved ones to rest.

“Our community members are our loudest advocates for what's great about our region, and it’s fantastic to see such a beautiful final product which will make the cemetery a more welcoming place to visit and reflect.

“Projects like these are incredibly important in supporting our communities and ensuring these essential spaces are cared for now, and into the future.”

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription