Grab a schooner and have a yarn with a Queensland great

SCHOONERS AND STORIES: Residents and visitors are being encouraged to pull up a stool and settle in for an evening of ‘Schooners & Stories’ as part of this year’s Words out West with Shane Webcke. Picture: File

A Queensland Maroons and Brisbane Broncos great will be sharing yarns and beers with lucky attendees of an exciting Western Downs literature festival.

Queensland great Shane Webcke will head to two regional pubs in early March to share his journey from the bush to the Broncos and beyond for Words out West: Western Downs Readers and Writers Fest.

Mayor Paul McVeigh said Schooners & Stories was one of the fantastic events taking place as part of Words Out West.

“We are excited to bring another Words Out West: Western Downs Readers and Writers Fest. to the region, which is all about celebrating storytelling in all forms,“ he said.

“Our local pubs are a central place for residents to get together and connect and there's arguably no better place to share stories, so offering low-cost events with a fantastic Queenslander is the perfect fit.”

Schooners & Stories will see Shane Webcke host special evenings at Hotel Australia Miles on Friday March 5, and Warra Hotel on Saturday March 6.

“This is a great opportunity to head outdoors and connect with the community over a cold one, all while hearing Shane‘s fascinating story,” Cr McVeigh said.

Shane Webcke said he was delighted to be heading to the Western Downs and taking part in Words Out West.

“I'm really looking forward to pulling up a chair at two fantastic local pubs and sharing my own story with locals from across the region,” he said.

“It’s absolutely fantastic rural and remote residents have access to an event like Words Out West which offers something for everyone, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Words Out West kicks off in early March with Schooners & Stories, before the Main Festival Day and Library After Dark exclusive event on Saturday, March 13, and the sold out Writers Retreat on Sunday, March 14

To book tickets and to find out more, click here.